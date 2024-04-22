Waltham Forest College Rising Up the Rankings

Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) continues to build a strong reputation for success and secures a top 3% national position for General Further Education Colleges (GFE) in the National Achievement Rate Tables.

Waltham Forest College is proud of its remarkable rise in the National Achievement Rates Table (NARTS), underscoring its commitment to excellence in education and training. The NARTS analyses the performance of education institutions across the country. The data is used for national benchmarking and can then be used to compare the performance of colleges nationally.

In the most recent release of the NARTs analysing the performance of student achievement rates for 2022/23 Waltham Forest College surged to an impressive 8th position nationally, a significant leap from its previous ranking at 37. This places Waltham Forest College in the top 3% of highest performing GFE colleges in the country and reflects the ongoing drive and commitment of the whole team at Waltham Forest College to ensure its students achieve to the highest standards, academic success, and student advancement.

Notably, Waltham Forest College has clinched the coveted number 1 spot for highest performing GFE College in London for adult achievement rates, a testament to its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and training opportunities for learners of all ages.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Hassan Rizvi, Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality at Waltham Forest College, expressed profound gratitude to the College team for their relentless efforts and support for students and the wider community.

“We are immensely proud of this achievement and remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals to excel and progress their careers, through education and training, and is testament to our collective commitment to academic excellence and student success.”