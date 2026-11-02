Winners revealed for WEA awards 2026  

Adult learners turned published authors, and the “exceptional innovation” of a tutor delivering a construction course are among the winners of this year’s WEA awards.

Now in its 14th year, the awards, from national education charity the Workers’ Educational Association (WEA), celebrate the achievements and dedication of learners, tutors and staff across England and Scotland. Winners were announced yesterday in an exclusive ceremony at Toynbee Hall in London, where celebrated author Derek Owusu, was also a special guest.

Second chances – JP

Among the winners this year is a group of adult learners from Lincoln who joined a local wellbeing class to tackle low mental health and went on to publish a book of poetry. The learners, who were referred through local social prescribers and health professionals, attended a Ways to Wellbeing course for over two years. They were recognised for their growth in confidence which allowed them to create their own supportive network within the community, and led to publicly performing poetry written in class at a local event and the publication of an e-book.

Oleksii Shorin won the Learner Rising Star award. Oleksii, a former design engineer, moved to Scotland from the Ukraine as a result of the war. He joined a local ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) course to improve his English speaking and listening skills. He was recognised for his unwavering commitment to developing his English and has since applied for a place at a local college to further his education.

Changing lives

WEA tutor Stephen Maunder won the Teaching Innovation award for his input in developing and delivering introductory construction courses in Cornwall. Stephen, who has worked in the industry for over 25 years, was recognised for his commitment to helping learners build skills for a career in the sector and creating links between learners and local employers.

The winner of the Inspirational Teaching award went to Lisa Richards, who was nominated for her enthusiasm and positive approach in the delivery of online wellbeing courses. Lisa’s learners are mostly full-time carers or live with health conditions that make it difficult to leave the house. Lisa’s courses help learners discover the importance of self-care and how to live sustainably.

More winners included:

Lifelong Learner – Sandra Rogers was recognised for her passion and commitment to lifelong learning. Sandra, 84, has completed many WEA language courses over the years including French and Latin.

Volunteer Rising Star – Kasia, from Reading, joined the WEA as a learner beginning her volunteering journey earlier this year with the WEA Story Club, a membership initiative set up for the National Year of Reading. She was recognised for her enthusiasm, dedication and ability to lead fascinating discussions.

Volunteer Outstanding Contribution – Longstanding learner, member and governance volunteer, Scilla Appleton, was nominated for her outstanding contribution to the work of the WEA. Scilla, from London, was described as “a wonderful advocate for lifelong learning and full of brilliant ideas”.

Learner Sarah Christopher, who along with her peers won the Learner Group of the Year award said:

“Before I found the WEA, I had no confidence and found it difficult to speak up. Today I’m an award-winning published author and it’s all thanks to the WEA, my tutor and the people I’ve met through learning.”

Simon Parkinson, WEA CEO and General Secretary said: “Adult learners are remarkable people who show a special kind of courage and determination in stepping back into the role of beginner. Recognising that through the WEA Awards is the highlight of our year. As is celebrating the inspirational tutors, volunteers and staff, our everyday visionaries, who nurture and develop those learners towards their new chapter.

Each year the awards are filled with the most moving stories of adults transforming their lives through education recognising not only individual success but the power of lifelong learning for adults everywhere to improve their lives, work and to feel connected to their communities.”

ENDS

For press enquiries contact Natalie Coleman at [email protected].

Editors Notes:

About the WEA: The WEA are a national educational charity with a mission to bring lifelong learning within reach of everyone who needs it, fighting inequality and promoting social justice.

The WEA works locally to deliver learning opportunities tailored to meet community needs. Especially in communities not served by traditional education where equal access is needed most to reach individuals furthest from opportunity.

Founded in 1903, the WEA supports lifelong learning, not just to gain skills for work, but also to build resilience, confidence, and community. www.wea.org.uk.