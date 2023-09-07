York-based IT reseller boxxe secures place on Higher Education framework with Dell Technologies

boxxe, a York-based IT solutions company, has today announced a successful partnering with Dell Technologies to secure a place on the SSSNA framework as trusted providers of hardware solutions to Higher Education institutions.

SSSNA is an IT purchasing framework agreement enabling all universities, Higher Education and Further Education establishments to purchase tech provision in a hugely rewarding time-efficient, cost-effective way. Through this agreement, institutions don’t need to go through individual EU tenders each time they wish to procure servers, storage and solutions, including converged infrastructure and end to end solutions.*

boxxe now represents Dell as trusted, responsible suppliers for Lot 1 – Servers and Lot 3 – Converged, Hyper-converged and Solutions. An incredible achievement for boxxe, as they join a select handful of valued Dell services resellers to, HE establishments.

boxxe secured their partnership after proving exceptional technical reach, capabilities and specialist knowledge within their Dell Technologies portfolio. They gave evidence of their Sales & Technical reach, quality customer experience and depth of understanding inside Higher Education in a bid to demonstrate their value and commitment as full end-to-end HE digital transformation specialists.

Their expansive knowledge of Dell’s Server and Storage portfolio, alongside excellent capabilities to sell, build, support and design the technologies positioned them as strong contenders for the framework partnership. It is boxxe’s strategic planning and focus on Dell products and services – the full APEX portfolio – including the PowerStore, PowerScale & Powerflex, Dell Financial Services and SecureWorks, that cinched their claim as Dell Technologies SSSNA Framework partners.

Steve Scholey, Partner Account Manager at Dell Technologies said,

“A huge well done to boxxe for bolstering their goal to become a leading VAR in the Dell Higher Education space, this time by securing a place on the SSSNA framework.

“As a nominated reseller on both Lots 1&3 of the framework , boxxe intend to leverage the key relationships they have to maximise utilisation of the SSSNA framework to deliver best of breed solutions into Higher Education. Dell nominated resellers are chosen for their business development activity and infrastructure services and skills.”

Full end-to-end digital transformation

With time, money and effort at stake, students are expecting more, and better, services from their educational institutes, who now face fierce competition in their efforts to recruit them. The time is nigh to step up and provide them with the best educational experience possible, which means incorporating sustainability into every aspect of their operations. boxxe also notes that the SSSNA framework encourages suppliers to operate and promote sustainable practices, and are delighted that their own values align with this mission.

“Educational institutions are standing on the precipice of an extraordinary era of digital transformation” explains Mark Smith, Technology Lead for Infrastructure Solutions at boxxe.

“With customer experience, data services and cybersecurity identified as top priorities, this is a fantastic time for boxxe to be joining the SSSNA framework. Our deep expertise, commitment to sustainability, practical know-how and focus on meaningful relationships allows us to harness tech’s ability to change lives and transform businesses.

This partnership with Dell on the framework is a huge step on our mission to making tech human. It represents another strong commitment to provide value to our customers along each and every step of their digital transformation journey. We’d like to thank Dell for their unwavering faith in boxxe as outstanding tech solution suppliers, and we’re looking forward to furthering our decade long partnership as trusted Dell Technologies specialists.

It’s an exciting time in the Public Sector as a whole, and we’re proud to have the relevant accreditations and a place in the frameworks that are guiding its invaluable and highly lucrative digital transformation.”

