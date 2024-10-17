Yorkshire performer Kuill takes to the stage at The Sheffield College

A top Yorkshire performer has taken to the stage and shared his industry expertise with music students at The Sheffield College.

Kuill performed a series of tracks to 60 students in the performance theatre at Hillsborough Campus, Livesey Street.

He also took part in a question and answer session during his visit on 15th October 2024 where he spoke about his career journey and provided some advice and tips.

Kuill’s talent has been recognised by leading lights in the business including Gary Barlow, Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Tom Jones and Will.I.Am.

The Leeds-born songwriter and composer, who appeared on The Voice 2024, is releasing a new album called Fragile Creatures next month.

Matthew Henley, Curriculum Manager for Music, The Sheffield College, said: “It was an honour to host Kuill, who is a highly talented songwriter and performer.

“We educate and train upcoming musicians, performers, DJs, composers, promoters and producers. Our students love learning about the industry from those working in it.

“Involving experts in our curriculum is inspirational and motivational for our students and helps them to develop the knowledge and skills to go further in their careers.”

Kuill said: “It was my pleasure to perform for music students at The Sheffield College. It feels like it was only yesterday that I was in college doing exactly what they are doing now! I hoped I have helped in some small way by sharing my experiences with what is clearly a talented bunch.”

During his visit, Kuill highlighted to students the importance of persevering as the route to success is not always straightforward; taking things step by step to build skills and a career; and creating opportunities rather than waiting for them to happen.

Music student Angel Marshall, 19, said: “It is great to hear different people’s perspectives on the music industry, how to get into it and how it works.

“I loved Kuill’s advice about not putting all your eggs in one basket but exploring different ideas and opportunities.”

Lewis Fuhrtz, 17, who is a guitarist in a band, said: “It was a fun performance and all of the advice was great.”

Hazel Lam, 16, who aspires to become a professional singer, said: “I really enjoyed listening to Kuill sing. The one thing that caught my attention from his advice was that if you have got a dream then you can do it – if you have perseverance you can achieve it.”

Jaxon Gray, 16, whose ambition is to be a songwriter, added: “The best bit of advice for me was that you’ve got to do things yourself and you need to find your own way.”

A musician for 15 years, Kuill’s big break came after he won a national television show in 2017 where he and four others were chosen to star in a new stage musical.

Kuill toured the UK in The Band, billed as the fastest selling musical of all time. Last year, he put together an ensemble of musicians and toured the UK performing a ‘Storytelling’ show.

Kuill is also preparing to perform God Save the King and Jerusalem when the England rugby team plays South Africa in November 2024.

The college offers a range of music qualifications from diplomas to degrees and has its own record label FiveBySeven to support upcoming student talent.

Students develop song writing, music production and performance skills and perform at venues and festivals regularly across Sheffield.

Photo credit: The Sheffield College.