21 colleges move to implement £12 per hour Real Living Wage six months ahead of deadline

College staff are benefitting from a Real Living Wage of £12 per hour after employers decided to implement the new rate six months ahead of a national deadline, and to coincide with Living Wage Week (6-12 November).

The increase from £10.90 per hour last year will be applied to all eligible college employees and also covers Modern Apprentices.

Officially, employers have until 1 May 2024 to implement the change. However, 21 colleges that are signatories to the National Recognition and Procedures Agreement (NRPA) agreed to apply it at the start of this month, providing a significant and timely income boost amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Scotland’s colleges have a longstanding commitment to the Real Living Wage, with all NRPA signatory colleges achieving Living Wage accreditation by the end of October 2021.

Gavin Donoghue, Director of College Employers Scotland, the body which represents colleges as employers, said:

“I’m delighted that colleges have been able to move so speedily to apply the latest increase in the Real Living Wage. This will provide real and sustained support to many of our lower-paid staff during these challenging times.

“College staff are a vital resource, and their welfare is integral to the success of the college sector. Rapid implementation of the latest Real Living Wage increase – up 10 per cent on last year – is testament to employers’ determination to invest in employees, ensuring students receive the world-class learning experience they deserve.”

Published in