Ambitious Alison secures dream NHS job with training support

@phxtraining – A woman from Morecambe who retrained after a life changing year during the pandemic has started a new career, after support from a local training company.

Alison was referred to PHX Training on Queen Square to help her find a way back into work after giving up her business to care for members of her family.

After giving up her newspaper advertising business at the start of the pandemic to care for her partner and mother, Alison found herself out of work but had rediscovered her calling for work as she realised that the role she really wanted was in the NHS where she could use her caring nature to help others.

However, while some of her business skills were transferable, Alison needed to reskill to become employable in the caring sector. Alison worked with PHX Training work coach Karron Remountos to update her CV and complete a training course in IT and Employability.

As a result, Alison has now been taken on by the NHS, working at Lancaster Royal Infirmary as bank support staff initially, covering for sickness and annual leave.

Alison’s confidence has increased dramatically, helped in no small part by the support she received from PHX Training. She said: “I feel ready now for a new chapter in my life and really want to make a difference by securing a role in the NHS where I can look after people. PHX Training have helped me get my mojo and zest for life back.”

Karron Remountos, work coach at PHX Training in Morecambe, added: “People across the country used the pandemic to reassess their life and purpose, moving jobs and changing lifestyles. But to move from one work sector to another can require support to reassess the skills that you have and explain what you can offer to new employers.

“Alison has been fully involved with our training courses since the first day we met her and was one of our star learners throughout. I’m over the moon for her that she is now succeeding in securing her dream job and we will continue to support Alison throughout her new career.”

PHX Training operates across Cumbria and Lancashire and has training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool to help people complete training courses to help them back into work.

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives including adult skills – Maths, English and vocational courses, NEET (not in education, employment or training) and employability contracts.

