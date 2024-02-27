Davies launches DEI Talent Strategy Workshops in partnership with iCAN

Davies, the leading specialist professional services and technology business serving insurance and highly regulated markets announces the launch of its Talent Strategy Workshops in partnership with the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network (iCAN). These free two-hour workshops will provide iCAN sponsors guidance and support on attracting, retaining, and developing talent of diverse backgrounds.

The joint initiative offers firms the opportunity to attend an unlimited number of these sessions throughout the year membership. The project is spearheaded by Ajay Mistry co-founder and co-chair of iCAN and Carolyn Blunt, VP of Davies Academy, which aims to source and develop the next generation of talent for insurance and financial services sectors.

iCAN sponsors also have an opportunity through the iCAN Connect Sessions to host their own workshops with support from iCAN. The Connect Sessions include a Network Leaders Workshop session designed for a firm’s Multicultural Employee Network or Employee Resource Group to support their development plans for a more diverse and culturally accepting workplace environment. Also included in the package is an Executive Workshop designed to advance a firm’s thought leadership around multicultural inclusion.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the insurance sector has grown in recent years with more organisations having introduced a DEI Strategy to help increase the volume of diverse characteristics within the workplace, including gender, age, socio-economic background, nationality, ethnicity, sexuality, faith, disability, and neurodiversity.

Studies have shown that companies that implement an effective DEI strategy will experience an increase in profitability, creativity, productivity, and innovation. Those with a diverse leadership team have experienced 19% more revenue, are 35% more likely to outperform their competitors, and are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders in their sector. A multicultural workforce improves customer relationships by illustrating an organisation’s commitment to better practices along with attracting a wider pool of candidates when advertising for new roles in the company.

Although significant progress has been made, the insurance sector is lagging behind other industries in terms of DEI. Davies along with iCAN aims to transform the industry through their joint Talent Strategy Workshops, a necessary instrument for insurance organisations wanting to experience the financial and market growth that comes with DEI.

Ajay Mistry, Co-Chair at the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network and Founder of Gambit Partners, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Davies as we continue to improve talent attraction and inclusion throughout the insurance industry. Through our iCAN initiatives, we are committed to promoting the visibility and access of career development opportunities for multicultural and ethnic minority talent.”

Carolyn Blunt VP of Talent Solutions, Davies said:

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a core value of Davies. Through our partnership with iCAN, we are working to improve the opportunities offered to workers no matter their ethnicity, gender, age, or background. A diverse workplace is an important aspect in creating role models and leaders with varied backgrounds inspiring new approaches and ways of working to the industry to support customers and colleagues alike.”