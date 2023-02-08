Shopping Cart

From education to employment

DWP Minister shines spotlight on Bolton man

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) February 8, 2023
0 Comments
Guy Opperman and Danny Marlow

A DWP Minister has praised the example set by a young man from Bolton who overcame homelessness and hardship to enter work.  

As part of a recent visit to Bolton, the Minister for Employment Guy Opperman met Danny Marlow.

Danny, aged 25, was homeless from the age of 18 to 23 and has credited Jobcentre Plus with helping him get on the career ladder. 

With thanks to his local Jobcentre in Bolton, Danny benefitted directly from the Kickstart scheme which was set up at the height of the pandemic to provide funding for businesses to create new jobs for 16-to-24-year-olds. 

Following support from the scheme, Danny started work with security firm Leisure Guard who are a leading supplier of manned security services to the leisure, retail and construction industries.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“Stories like Danny’s make me incredibly proud to be the Minister for Employment. They show the great work our Jobcentres do locally.

“Jobcentre staff can help homeless people access a wide range of support, and there are special measures in place to help anyone without an address, bank account or formal identification. 

“I encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to visit their local Jobcentre to ensure they’re accessing all the support that’s available.” 

Danny is now working full-time for the St George’s Square based business on the company’s social media marketing. 

Reflecting on his experiences with Jobcentre Plus, Danny said:

“I luckily heard about the Kickstart scheme through my work coach at Bolton Jobcentre and they asked me what types of sectors I would like to be in.

“I mentioned I had a background in media, and they put me in touch with Leisure Guard and there was an opening.

“You may be worried about how you may be seen or perceived when you go into a place like the Jobcentre but there is no shame in it. They genuinely do just want to help you.”

Published in: Employability, Social impact, Work and leadership
Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)

