“Jobs Need People”: Indeed launches new brand platform putting people at the heart of hiring

Developed with creative agency 72andSunny, the campaign reinforces a simple, universal truth: people need jobs, but jobs need people, too.

London, October 7, 2026 – Indeed has launched its new “Jobs Need People” brand campaign in the UK. Now rolling out across TV, digital, radio, digital audio and social media, the campaign marks a new chapter for the brand, highlighting the central and irreplaceable role of people in the world of work.

At a time when job searching can feel increasingly automated and impersonal, Indeed is putting people back at the centre of the conversation. The campaign embodies a clear conviction: behind every opportunity, it is the skills, energy and experience of real people that drive businesses forward.

Putting people at the heart of hiring

With UK unemployment at 4.9%, connecting people with the right opportunities remains critical. Behind the headline figures are individual jobseekers with different skills, experiences and ambitions, and employers looking for people to meet their specific needs. With “Jobs Need People”, Indeed brings that human side of hiring to the fore, reminding us of an essential truth: jobs need people, too.

A job is far more than an online description. It represents a real opportunity, a challenge to overcome and a team waiting for the right person. Equally, a candidate is much more than a CV or a list of keywords. They bring unique potential, personality and skills.

This concept comes to life through a series of films showcasing workers from all walks of life and the tangible value of their everyday contributions. By revealing how people bring their roles to life, the campaign celebrates the human dimension of work.

“As the world of work continues to evolve it’s important not to lose sight of what makes businesses work: people. Every candidate brings a unique combination of skills, experience and ambition, while every employer has its own needs and challenges. With ‘Jobs Need People’, we’re celebrating the human potential behind every match and reaffirming our belief that technology should make it easier for people and opportunities to find each other,” says James Whitemore, CMO at Indeed.

Creativity and emotion: a human approach to the global campaign

Created in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny, the campaign prioritises emotion, authenticity and optimism over a purely technology-focused narrative. Through 30 second film and audio, it captures everyday moments of work and collaboration, illustrating the value each individual brings to their role and team.

The campaign’s lead film focuses on the people behind the applications, reinforcing the idea that work remains an experience shaped by human connection, skills and potential

AI to connect, people to hire: Indeed’s vision for the future of work

The campaign comes at a time of significant change in the labour market, as artificial intelligence reshapes how people search for jobs and businesses recruit. While technology can make hiring processes faster and more efficient, Indeed believes that hiring remains fundamentally human.

As Indeed continues to evolve towards an AI-powered matching model, the campaign reinforces the importance of putting people at the centre of that transformation. By helping jobseekers and employers find the right match, technology can play a vital role in making meaningful human connections.

A global campaign with a UK-wide presence

In the UK, the campaign will be supported by a 360-degree media plan spanning television, radio, digital audio, streaming platforms, YouTube and social media, bringing its message to audiences across the country.

The global campaign also includes activity in the US, where its launch was amplified through major cultural and sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup in partnership with Fox, alongside prominent billboard placements in Times Square.

With “Jobs Need People”, Indeed is celebrating the people who keep the economy moving every day, reinforcing a fundamental truth: behind every job listing is a person, and behind every person is potential.

Watch the campaign here: