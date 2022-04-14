National Work Experience Week to Support Young People in Education by Connecting Them With the UK’s Leading Employers

This jam packed online event will run from the 25 – 29 April 2022, giving Year 10-13 students the opportunity to get a taste of what the world of work is all about, learn about an industry of choice and get those burning questions answered by the experts. We’ll be joined by Travis Perkins, Royal Mail, IGD, British Airways, Severn Trent, BDO and many more!

From engineering to hospitality, accountancy and everything in between! There is something for everyone during National Work Experience Week, with schools, colleges, parents and students all participating.

Careermap, one of the key supporters of National Apprenticeship Week and the creators of National Graduate Week, National University Week and now National Work Experience Week, will be running the new initiative in partnership with the UK’s leading employers.

Mel Kose, Emerging Talent Manager at British Airways said “We’re always on the lookout for our next generation of colleagues, those unique individuals that will inspire and drive change in our business and deliver promises to our customers. We’re looking forward to taking part in National Work Experience Week to showcase the multitude of opportunities within our industry and highlight how students can take that first step”

Kudakwashe Charmaine Marufu, Schools Engagement and Work Experience Lead at Severn Trent said ” We take care of one of life essential but we’re more than just a water company. Here at Severn Trent there’s a wonderful world full of opportunities. From operational to technology, finance to project management. No matter what your path so far, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait for National Work Experience Week”.

In the lead up to the much anticipated event, the team at Careermap surveyed just over 50,000 students asking whether they have found it challenging to find a work experience programme with 91% of respondents answering yes. In response to this, National Work Experience Week will give young people the opportunity to get insider knowledge of a particular industry, find a work experience programme and quiz hiring managers and experts on a range of topics.

Simon Bell, Careermap Founder and Director, says ‘Many young people missed out on work experience due to COVID-19 over the last couple of years. Now employers have started to get back to ‘normal’ and resume their work experience programmes, Careermap wants to create a community that connects young people to employers.’

‘Work experience really is essential for preparing a young person for the world of work. It’s also a great opportunity to learn about a certain role and motivate you for the future while also boosting employability skills. Whether you’re a student, parent, teacher or career adviser, I urge you to join us and explore the variety of work experience programmes available,’ he adds.

www.careermap.co.uk is one of the UK’s leading job boards offering expert advice, support and guidance for people looking for apprenticeships, university degrees, graduate schemes, adult learner courses and jobs.

With a solid background in the education sector and a wealth of knowledge to share, Careermap has positioned itself as one of the leading platforms to help people make better-informed decisions about their potential career opportunities.

