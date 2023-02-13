PSE OFFLINE MARKETING ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES AND WEBSITE AS PART OF 2023 STRATEGY

Following a year of substantial growth, family-run PSE Offline Marketing has announced the launch of its new website and brand strategy – and an ever-expanding team – as part of its repositioning for 2023.

In addition to the new strategy, look and feel, the specialist growth marketing agency has appointed a new sales director, Matt Emmott, as well as Athsham Hussain an Accounts Apprentice, to strengthen its rapidly growing team.

Matt joins the business with nearly 30 years’ experience. His primary focus at his previous role was on data driven strategies, helping the business develop its offering beyond that of a purely print supplier. Within his new role at PSE, Matt will work with the senior leadership team to develop the long-term strategy to ensure a sustainable and scalable business for both clients and employees is achieved.

Starting as an apprentice, Athsham was inspired to join the company given its reputation as a friendly, vibrant working environment with experienced team members to learn from.

The new appointments form part of the company’s wider plan to create at least five more key jobs in the next six months – and its vision to have a workforce of at least 35 by the end of 2024, hiring in sales, HR, business development, data strategy and creative.

The relaunch at PSE Offline Marketing, comes as a result of a year of aggressive growth in 2022, achieving its strongest financial performance to date, with turnover increasing by 33% to over £7 million, the size of the team doubling and more than 50 new client wins in the same time period.

PSE has also been named as finalists in the Scale-up & Market disruptor of the Year category of the UK Business Champion Awards 2023, and is in the running for the Family Business of the Year in this year’s Family Business United Awards.

Chairman, Phil Newton, commented:

“Our repositioning is all about connecting brands with individuals and doing this in a compelling way. We’re pairing creative ideas with data, accounting for every pound invested and we’ve kept our family values at our core. Our new website and brand strategy is something we’ve been refining for a long time now and we’re really proud of the end result.”

Head of strategy, Adam Lucas, added:

“This year our strategy is all about sustainable growth; and our new hires and repositioning is testimony to that. We’re continuing on our journey with current clients and exciting the minds of new ones as the possibilities of our bespoke, data-driven marketing solutions are endless.”

The family-run business, which has offices in Droitwich and Shoreditch, specialises in Creatively connecting brands with individuals, working with brands such as Hello Fresh, Radley, The Football Association, QVC and Mr & Mrs Smith to promote their business and increase enquiries and sales.

Published in