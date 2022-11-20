The Benefits of Alumni Networks and Their Influence

Did you know that universities with strong alumni networks are preferred by prospective business students? This is due to the fact that relationships formed with other students and faculty members can be extremely useful when students are preparing to transition into the professional world. In fact, investors are more likely to invest in startups created by a founder from their alma mater. What’s more, founders who went to schools with large alumni networks are able to raise more capital than other entrepreneurs. This is why it is important for students to begin forming relationships with current and future alumni as soon as they can, and continue that practice even after they leave university.

While university is one of the most common places for alumni to come together, large businesses also have very valuable alumni pools. Businesses that instill strong alumni programs are able to see a 2.8 times increase in revenue per employee and 4.5 times increase in product innovation. Employees can benefit from these programs by connecting with mentors or even with assistance when they are ready for a career change. By utilizing relationships formed with other alumni, employees can bolster their resume with trustworthy references which can result in upward mobility and increased professional opportunity.

Relationships with alumni both academic and professional can be invaluable, so it is important to treat them as such. Remember to remain professional, and reach out via LinkedIn or email with an explanation of who you are and why you want to meet. Inviting an alum out to lunch or for coffee can be a great way to remain friendly while learning about new potential career paths or how to develop professional skills. If a good relationship is formed with an alumni and maintained over time, they will be more willing to provide assistance in the future.

Alumni networks in higher education and business alike can be very useful tools for building your social sphere and discovering new opportunities. You can learn more tips on how to be engaged in these networks as well as the many benefits by reading the infographic below:

