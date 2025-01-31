Harnessing AI for Collaborative Learning: Insights for Educators 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping teaching, learning, and staff development. A recent research study by academics at the University of Derby, published in the Journal of Learning Development in Higher Education, explores how AI can support collaborative learning and professional development. This research, titled ‘Staff Development for Generative AI and Collaborative Learning Using Iterationism as a Theoretical Framework‘ provides valuable insights into how AI can be leveraged to enhance teaching, support staff training, and foster new learning dynamics.

Why AI Matters in Education

AI is already transforming classrooms, offering educators tools to support and enhance learning. While concerns remain—particularly regarding academic integrity and student dependency on AI—the research suggests that AI can be a powerful tool for collaboration and critical thinking when used effectively.

The University of Derby’s study focused on an AI and Collaborative Learning workshop, engaging educators from various disciplines. The findings show that classroom-based AI training offers a meaningful way to explore AI’s role in education, develop strategies for responsible AI use, and foster student engagement in collaborative learning.

Key Findings from the Research

Some key findings from this piece of research include:

1. Beyond Academic Integrity Concerns

While AI-generated content raises legitimate concerns around cheating, the study argues that an overemphasis on these risks can obscure AI’s potential benefits. The research suggests shifting focus towards AI’s role in enhancing student employability, creativity, and engagement.

2. AI as a Third Space for Learning

A major contribution of the study is the concept of AI as a ‘third space’—a shared environment where educators and learners interact with new technologies. AI facilitates cross-disciplinary discussions, promotes innovative teaching methods, and enables more dynamic and interactive learning environments. The study found that AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity can encourage students to refine their critical thinking skills through iterative problem-solving.

3. Iterationism Theory: AI as a Thinking Tool

One of the study’s most significant findings is that AI-generated prompts make cognitive effort visible. When students iteratively refine AI prompts, they engage in a process akin to thinking aloud, demonstrating how their reasoning evolves. This could be transformative for assessment methods, allowing educators to evaluate students’ learning processes rather than just their final outputs.

The study introduces Iterationism, a new learning theory that bridges Constructivism (which emphasises how learners build knowledge) and Constructionism (which focuses on creating tangible learning outputs). Iterationism suggests that AI-driven interactions—where students refine their prompts—externalise the learning process, making cognitive effort visible and assessable.

4. AI in Staff Development

Educators often face challenges in keeping up with technological advancements. The study highlights the importance of staff training workshops on AI, which provide hands-on experiences, encourage professional dialogue, and equip educators with the skills to integrate AI effectively in their teaching.

Practical Applications of AI in Education

The following are some ways the research recommends educators can start integrating AI into their practice:

Collaborative Learning: Use AI to facilitate group discussions, generate debate topics, and encourage critical analysis.

Scenario-Based Learning: AI can create real-world simulations, allowing students to explore different problem-solving approaches.

Prompt Engineering as Assessment: Instead of traditional essays, ask students to engage in AI-driven inquiry, refining their questions to achieve deeper understanding.

Staff Development: Run AI-focused workshops to familiaries educators with AI tools and their pedagogical applications.

Conclusion

The full study is available to read online:

Bowskill, N., Hall, D., Harrogate, M., Eziefuna, E., Marler, B. (2025) “Staff development for generative artificial intelligence and collaborative learning using Iterationism as a theoretical framework”, Journal of Learning Development in Higher Education, (33).

This research shows how AI is not a replacement for educators but a valuable ally in the learning process. By embracing AI as a collaborative learning tool, educators can empower students with essential digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills needed for the future workforce. The University of Derby’s research underscores the need for proactive engagement with AI, positioning it as a third space for innovation and pedagogical development.

For educators looking to stay ahead in this evolving landscape, investing time in understanding and experimenting with AI is no longer optional—it’s essential.

By Dr Gary F. Fisher, Senior Learning Designer at the University of Derby and Dr Nicholas Bowskill, Senior lecturer in Education at the University of Derby