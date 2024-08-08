Outsourcing your training: The key things you need to know

I recently joined online platform One File at its ‘Future of Engagement’ conference and one of the questions that cropped up during several discussions was around outsourcing training as an employer – and whether it’s the right thing to do. It prompted me to reflect because it’s not a topic we talk about in great depth in the Early Careers sphere, and we don’t tend to lean into our experiences or learnings.

At Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) we offer a vast range of apprenticeships and typically bring 25 to 30 apprentices into the business each year, so for us, working with external training providers means we can draw on the right expertise and drill into specific training needs and requirements for each of our new recruits. Plus, external training complements our in-house skills provision and helps to provide apprentices with a broader view on the industry.

But there are several key points to consider to ensure your apprentices’ experience and progression is seamless.

Find the right provider

As our apprenticeship schemes span so many different fields – from engineering, to food technology and field sales – we use 14 different providers to ensure that each apprentice is getting the tailored training they need to succeed. It’s important to remember that finding an external provider is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so make sure you take the time to consider the specific need for each individual programme.

We source our providers through the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink and follow a tendering process to establish our shortlist. Before whittling down our list, we speak to trusted industry experts in the manufacturing space on their experiences and opinions too. For us, aligning on values is key so we know our apprentices are in good hands.

Flexibility is essential

Our providers are a mixture of universities, colleges and independent training providers. Within this, we’ve drilled down into their specialisms rather than prioritising their proximity to our regional sites and offices to ensure our early careers cohorts are getting the best teaching and learning support possible. For example, all of our first year engineering apprentices across the UK attend the North West Training Council for the first 5 months of the programme. We provide them with time off work and accommodation for the duration of their training. This ensures that by bringing our engineers together, there is consistency in the training delivery across all our manufacturing sites.

Another crucial consideration when choosing a provider is making sure their approach to training is inclusive. At CCEP, we work with universities that provide more flexible pathways to allow us to widen access to our programmes. As well as an Early Careers programme we also offer a Career Builder for our existing employees, which enables any colleague to undertake further learning and qualifications. Some of these candidates are returning to learning for the first time in many years, so we therefore need to make sure the provision from the apprenticeship provider supports their journey back into learning, even if they haven’t quite got the right grades.

The fine detail is key

When you’re first choosing your provider – or looking to switch – it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the positive statistics you’re presented with, and it’s difficult to know what is an indicator of good results. For me, Ofsted ratings are an important factor to consider, and I really delve into the ratings on apprenticeship delivery – taking into account the feedback from the apprentices themselves – to make sure the teaching aligns with what we’re looking for, which includes the training facilitates, has there been investment to ensure equipment is up to date and aligned to the programmes which are being taught. How they recognise and celebrate their achievements and more recently how many of their staff have taken up an apprenticeship with the establishment that they work for, as this demonstrates that they also have a trust in their employer’s delivery. Prioritising this over the size of a provider, for example, is really important.

I would also always encourage apprenticeship leads to assess the people who will actually be delivering the teaching. More importantly, have they come from the industry? Coaches that have an industry background really makes a difference for our apprentices as they understand what employers need from them and adapt their approach accordingly.

There are many different aspects to finding the right learning provider if you decide to outsource your training, but most significant is working with trainers and organisations who align with your business values, ethos and vision for the future to put your apprentices, and by default the business, in the best position to thrive.

By Sharon Blyfield, Head of Early Careers at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners