Teaching soft skills will help students thrive in the future

We’re in the midst of a period of immense change, with technological innovations affecting how we work, live and play before our very eyes. Offices are becoming more virtual, jobs are incorporating more digital tools, and many employers are looking to fill jobs that – before the millennia – didn’t even exist.

Keeping up with this level of digital transformation without getting a sort of technological whiplash can be tough. But with news of government plans for all pupils to study maths to age 18, discussions have now turned to consider what skills we need to be teaching the next generation to help them thrive in the digital age.

Preparing for a data-driven world

For years, governments have emphasised the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) subjects for future success in a data-driven world. These are the jobs that attract big investment, and big salaries to match. Data is one of the most valuable business assets that powers this new age of constant technological breakthrough. As a result, organisations of all kinds will want to employ data-literate individuals who can help them extract value from data and are very willing to pay handsomely for their time.

But these analytical skills aren’t the same as those being taught in schools, and an additional two years of study isn’t likely to persuade a generation of students to follow scientific or numerical career paths, especially if we don’t highlight the relevance of mathematics in a more practical way, such as with understanding issues around mortgage rates, budgeting, and other key knowledge points required in adulthood. Instead, I fear it will have the opposite effect, especially for those who struggle with the subject, and be an additional burden on already over-stretched teachers.

In a data-rich world, we need humans who can ask the right questions to help us solve some of the biggest challenges the world is facing, such as climate change and inequalities around health and education. As teachers and parents, it’s our responsibility to help the next generation develop the competencies and experiences that enable them enter adulthood with confidence. So, whilst technical skills and digital literacy will be incredibly important in terms of understanding and adapting to technological changes, individuals who will stand-out in the digital age are those with skillsets that cannot be found in a computer’s arsenal.

The value of soft skills in the digital age

The world has, for many years, divided skills into hard, technical competences and soft, more innately human qualities. Skills like creativity, communication, teamwork, empathy, and critical thinking are currently deemed as ‘soft’ but should, in my opinion, be seen as essential – especially in the future of work. Asking questions, understanding the world around you, and analysing information all rely on these skills to be developed and performed effectively. Without critical thinking, we wouldn’t be able to deduce the best course of action. Without empathy, we wouldn’t be able to see our decisions and mistakes from the eyes of another. And without creativity, we wouldn’t be able to write songs and create art about our experiences.

The workplaces of the future look very different to what we’ve been used to, and preparing for the changes ahead requires a rethink in the present. We must all consider how our skillsets will stand the test of time, and as parents and teachers it’s vital that we look ahead so we can give our children the best chances in a changing world. Shifting our focus as teachers and parents from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) to STEAM (where we add in Art) education and providing opportunities for young people to be artistic through new hobbies, wider reading and playing games, can open up a world of curiosity and growth that lays the foundations for the types of skills and experiences necessary for success in the careers of the future.

Bernard Marr is a futurist, strategic advisor to companies and governments and award-winning author of new book Future Skills: The 20 Skills and Competencies Everyone Needs to Succeed in a Digital World (published by Wiley, out now).

