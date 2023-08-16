Anthology Appoints Bruce Dahlgren as CEO

Dahlgren brings over 30 years of expertise strategically transforming B2B technology companies. Succeeds Jim Milton, who will be retiring.

Anthology, a leading provider of education software solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Jim Milton will retire after more than nine years of service to the company. He will be succeeded by Bruce Dahlgren, who has been appointed incoming CEO.

During his time as CEO, Milton oversaw several transformational acquisitions. In 2020, Anthology emerged as a new company through the combination of higher education technology leaders: Campus Management, Campus Labs, and iModules. In 2021, the company merged with Blackboard, creating a comprehensive EdTech ecosystem able to deliver its higher education clients deeper data, analytics, and insights to drive student and institutional success.

“It has been an honour to lead this company in support of the thousands of clients and millions of users that we serve through our world class solutions,” said Jim Milton. “I am confident Anthology will continue to grow its influence and impact in higher education. Anthology is courageously innovative, and I am excited to see what’s next for the company under Bruce’s leadership.”

Bruce Dahlgren, a seasoned technology company executive with over three decades of expertise in the B2B software space, was most recently the CEO of MetricStream, the global leader in enterprise cloud platform and applications for integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance. At MetricStream, he led a new go-to-market growth strategy and delivered best-in-class SaaS metrics, overseeing double-digit annual contract value (ACV) growth. As CEO of Anthology, Dahlgren will focus on accelerating the company’s expansion in cutting-edge technologies, delivering high quality client support and a superior client experience, supporting the company’s leading partnership relationships, and further integrating technologies across the company’s user base in more than 80 countries.

“Jim and the talented team at Anthology have created the only holistic software ecosystem for the higher education community – one that has the power to transform the learner journey and help institutions deliver on their missions,” said Bruce Dahlgren. “I am honoured to be joining this innovative and dedicated team to continue Anthology’s work of delivering purpose-built solutions to institutions and improving learner outcomes around the world.”

“We thank Jim for his thought leadership, focus on innovation and unwavering commitment to Anthology clients,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital, which owns Anthology. “We are confident that Bruce will seamlessly carry forward these values and leverage his proven expertise to lead Anthology on its continued mission of transforming lives through the power of education.”

Dahlgren’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Anthology. Last month, the organization announced the incorporation of generative AI capabilities into its ecosystem of EdTech solutions through their long-standing collaboration with Microsoft. The company also announced new product features that are facilitated by AI and aimed at improving student success and retention rates.

