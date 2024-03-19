Aston University appoints new Dean of Aston Business School

Professor Marian Garcia is a professor of marketing and innovation

She has extensive academic and executive leadership experience

Professor Garcia will take up the position in May 2024.

Aston University has appointed Professor Marian Garcia as the new Dean of Aston Business School (ABS).

Professor Garcia, currently serving as the Dean of Kent Business School at the University of Kent, will join Aston University in May 2024. Her research interests and expertise centre around marketing-led innovation, particularly in the realms of new product development, open innovation and value co-creation models.

Professor Garcia has extensive academic and executive leadership experience and is adept at leading and managing complex multifaceted projects. Under her leadership, Kent Business School attained the prestigious ‘triple crown’ accreditation status from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Association of MBAs (AMBA) and European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS).

Professor Garcia holds key roles within prestigious organizations, serving as a council member of Chartered Association of Business Schools and a member of the board of directors of The Academy of Business in Society. She actively contributes as a volunteer for EFMD-EQUIS and AACSB. Additionally, Professor Garcia has undertaken visiting professorial positions and provided external advisory and supervisory support to institutions abroad. Her teaching engagements span multiple countries.

Upon accepting her new role, Professor Marian Garcia said:

“I am delighted to be joining Aston University and its “triple crown” credited Aston Business School to lead its diverse, exciting and innovative community of academic and professional staff at this exciting time.

“I very much look forward to collaborating with colleagues, students, alumni and external partners of the School, College and University at large to fulfil our commitment to excellence in education and high impact research, as well as to achieving outstanding graduate employability and promote social mobility in line with the new Aston 2030 strategy.”

Professor Zoe Radnor, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean for the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Marian Garcia as the new Dean of Aston Business School.

“Her outstanding experience in leading a Business School into triple-crown accreditation places her in a strong position to ensure ABS aligns its achievements with the ambitions and vision of the Aston 2030 strategy.”

​