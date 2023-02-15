CDN appoints Marie Hendry as new chief executive

College Development Network (CDN) is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Marie Hendry.

Marie is currently Depute Director (External Engagement and Partnerships) at the Open University (OU) in Scotland. She has strategic oversight for the university’s work with external stakeholders and partners across Scotland. This includes partnerships with employers to design innovative workforce development and upskilling solutions, including the OU in Scotland’s skills-based response to the economic impacts of the pandemic. Marie oversees Scotland-wide strategic partnerships with all of Scotland’s colleges, schools, union learning, community learning and development, employability and knowledge exchange.

With a legal background, Marie has held a number of senior positions across the private, third and public sectors, including as Commercial Director of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Chief Operating Officer of financial inclusion charity Grand Central Savings, and in business transformation and training roles at Prudential and Scottish Friendly. For the past 12 years Marie has worked in a range of externally facing senior roles in higher education and has expertise in fundraising and alumni relations, business development, research and innovation, executive education, business transformation and digital education.

Being brought up in an SIMD 20 area and the first in her family to attend university, Marie is passionate about widening access to higher education for all and has developed a range of partnerships with colleges, universities, businesses and philanthropists to enable students to access learning opportunities. Marie is also passionate about lifelong learning and the role of further and higher education in supporting the upskilling and reskilling of Scotland’s workforce.

An MBA graduate, Marie has previously held a number of Board positions and is currently a member of International Development Charity, SCIAF’s Public Engagement Committee.

Marie will take over from Jim Metcalfe, who has served as Chief Executive for six years and moves on from CDN to take up the post of Principal at Fife College. Marie will join CDN on 29 May.

Marie said:

“I’m really excited to be joining CDN at such a pivotal time for the college sector and Scotland’s tertiary education landscape. I very much look forward to working with college colleagues, and the team at CDN to build on its great work and recent successes.”

Commenting on her appointment, Paul Houlden, Chair of CDN, said:

“The CDN Board and I congratulate Marie on her appointment and are delighted to welcome her to CDN. Marie brings a wealth of experience to the role and will complete a team who have developed a strong reputation for delivering an innovative portfolio of services.”

