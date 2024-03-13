Coleg Gwent welcomes new Principal

Coleg Gwent’s (@coleggwent) Board of Governors has announced Nicola Gamlin as the newly appointed principal of Wales’ largest further education college.

Nicola will take up her post in September 2024, succeeding current principal, Mr Guy Lacey.

Nicola has served for 16 years as Vice Principal at Coleg Gwent, where she has led on developing the broad curriculum and quality of provision. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in educational leadership, Nicola is dedicated to building on the success of college.

In addition to her 21 years of senior leadership experience, Nicola has worked in further education for 32 years including roles as a teacher, course leader, and head of school. Nicola has taught computing, IT, mathematics and business at various levels, from Level 1 to A Level, GCSE, Higher Education and professional courses. Due to her vast experience, she has a good understanding of how different parts of the college operate, bringing extensive knowledge of the sector.

Nicola has a Masters in Education, is a qualified teacher and is a trained Estyn Peer Inspector.

Nicola commented on her appointment, saying:

“I’m delighted to be taking up this role. There’s no denying that there are challenges ahead for the FE sector, but the college is in a strong position to respond to these and make the most of the opportunities that change brings.

“As the new Principal, I will use my experience and knowledge of the college to provide stability and encourage us to build on our strengths to establish an outstanding college that thrives sustainably in the long run.

“My vision is to build on the good work that Guy has done, by strengthening our relationships with partners and building on the community work that we are already doing. I am committed to driving our mission of ‘Changing Lives Through Learning,’ and highlighting the important role that each staff member plays in achieving it. By working together, I aim to provide an exceptional learning experience to our students.”

The Chair of the Board of Governors, Mark Langshaw MBE, commented on the appointment:

“As Chair of the Board of Governors, I am excited to announce the appointment of our new Principal, Nicola Gamlin. Nicola embodies Coleg Gwent’s commitment to excellence and inclusivity.

“She has a wealth of experience and a passion for empowering learners. As a Board of Governors, we eagerly anticipate the next chapter of growth, innovation, and success for the college as we work with Nicola to continue changing lives through learning.”

As Coleg Gwent transitions to its new leadership, the organisation will continue to build upon its strong foundation and quality student experience.