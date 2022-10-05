Dr Hugh Rayment-Pickard MBE joins the PTI as Co-Director

Dr Hugh Rayment-Pickard MBE, Chief Strategy Officer of education charity IntoUniversity, is joining the PTI as Co-Director in January.

Hugh helped launch IntoUniversity in 2002 and oversaw its growth from a local project to a national charity, which now has a turnover of £11 million and helps 45,000 young people every year.

Prior to this Hugh worked for the Diocese of London. He has a PhD in the philosophy of religion and has written several books in this field. For several years Hugh was a tutor in philosophy at Goldsmith’s, University of London.

Hugh will be working alongside Co-Director Carolyn Roberts who has been at the organisation since 2019.

Hugh said: ‘I am very excited to be joining the PTI team and working together to support teachers to improve opportunities for young people.’

Hugh takes over from Chris Pope who joined the PTI in 2007 and is retiring. He oversaw the establishment of the charity as a full-time provider of professional development for teachers.

From a base of eighty secondary teachers of English and History who attended the Prince of Wales Education Summer Schools annually, the charity now reaches over 6,000 teachers in over 10 per cent of state secondary schools in England and Wales every year. It also has a fast-growing network of primary schools.

Carolyn said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Hugh to the PTI and am looking forward to working with him as we continue supporting teachers and pupils across the UK. Hugh’s work with IntoUniversity, enabling young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve highly competitive university places, is very close to the vision of the PTI. We want young people from all backgrounds to be inspired by expert, skilled teachers. Hugh will bring considerable experience and expertise as we navigate the learning landscape.

We will miss Chris Pope enormously and say goodbye with sadness, but the vision for the PTI is firmly rooted and we will go from strength to strength.’

PTI chairman, Keith Breslauer, said:

‘Hugh will be a great addition to the great team at the PTI. We have already achieved so much but there is much more for us to do. Hugh’s valuable work in education and proven commitment to young people shows he has the skills and passion to help us continue carrying out our crucial work in this field.’

