EPNE appoints Executive Principal for Regional Skills as it strengthens impact on North East economy

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) has appointed Iain Nixon as Group Executive Principal, further strengthening the college group’s role in delivering the skills, talent and workforce development needed to power the North East’s economic growth.

The move comes as EPNE, which includes Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College, builds on a period of sustained growth and success, continuing to expand its influence as one of the region’s largest and most impactful skills providers.

Through its collaborative approach with employers, the group is playing a pivotal role in reshaping workforce development across industries such as advanced manufacturing and engineering, construction and housing, digital and AI, health and care, land-based, and emerging green sectors.

As a major regional anchor institution delivering a £400m+ economic impact each year, the group’s curriculum and strategic industry partnerships have positioned EPNE at the forefront of transforming regional skills delivery. Working with more than 600 employers and supporting 1,600 apprentices, EPNE plays a pivotal role in shaping and responding to workforce needs across the North East’s priority sectors.

Through its extensive advanced manufacturing and engineering provision, the group partners with more than 150 employers, acting as a key conduit between industry, learners, and the wider skills system.

EPNE has established a particularly significant presence within the automotive and battery manufacturing sectors, helping to underpin the region’s economic growth and industrial transition. The group delivers Nissan’s 14-16 Skills Academy and Manufacturing Apprenticeship Programme, alongside AESC’s Engineering Maintenance Apprenticeship Programme, while also supporting many supply chain companies with their evolving workforce development needs. Through these partnerships, EPNE not only addresses immediate skills shortages but also helps shape talent pipelines that are critical to the long-term competitiveness and resilience of the region’s manufacturing economy.

In construction and housing, Sunderland College, as the North East’s Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC), provides leadership for the regional construction skills agenda through its Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA). Working collaboratively with employers, colleges and independent training providers, the combined/strategic authorities, and wider stakeholders, the college is strengthening the capacity and coherence of the skills system to meet both regional and national workforce demands.

As a sector-leading institution, Sunderland College is coordinating efforts to expand high-quality construction training, align provision with emerging industry needs, and develop clear, accessible progression pathways from education into skilled employment and higher-level technical learning. Through this leadership role, the college is helping to address critical skills shortages, support housing and infrastructure ambitions, and create a more responsive and sustainable construction workforce for the North East.

In Northumberland, the multi-billion pound data centre project led by QTS is already creating opportunities for young people and adults. Through its partnership with QTS and Northumberland County Council, Northumberland College has gained a high-level overview of the workforce requirements over the different stages of a data centre build. Working with the MGL Group, one of the contractors on the site, the college has supported young people into groundworker apprenticeships and a partnership with a specialist plant operative training organisation, RMF Training, has enabled adults to secure entry level roles on the site. Further, QTS and the college are co-creating a Critical Operations Technician apprenticeship in readiness for the operational phase of the data centres.

In addition, the forthcoming £50+ million Wansbeck Campus will help define future local skills delivery across construction, digital, engineering, manufacturing, health and SEND when it welcomes students in November 2026.

Iain, who has spent more than a decade with Sunderland College and then EPNE, steps into the role after serving as Vice Principal for Partnerships and Business Solutions, where he led apprenticeships, business development, external funding, subcontracting and commercial activity. Prior to his decade with EPNE, Iain held an executive role in one of Coventry University’s subsidiaries and senior roles in a management consultancy and at Newcastle University, where he built successful partnerships between education and industry.

He also serves as a Deputy Lieutenant for Northumberland, reflecting his longstanding voluntary commitment to communities across the county and wider North East through his involvement in Mountain Rescue.

Speaking on his appointment, Iain said:

“I am delighted to take on this role at a time when technical skills training and workforce development are central to the future success of the North East.

“EPNE and its colleges have a vital role to play in supporting employers, developing talent, addressing skills gaps, improving social mobility and creating opportunities for thousands of people throughout the region.

“I am looking forward to working with partners, businesses and colleagues to further strengthen our contribution to regional growth, build on the significant impact already being delivered across our communities and ensure our learners develop the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.”

As part of its continued success and ambition for growth, Iain steps into the newly created Group Executive Principal for Regional Skills role to further strengthen technical education, apprenticeships and adult learning across the region, working with industry partners and stakeholders to ensure EPNE’s innovative curriculum remains aligned to employer demand and regional economic priorities while widening opportunities for local people.

Toni Rhodes, Chief Executive at Education Partnership North East, added:

“Iain’s appointment comes at an exciting time for EPNE as we continue to build on our success and strengthen our position as a leading force in skills, education and workforce development across the North East.

“His extensive experience, strong industry relationships and passion for creating opportunities make him ideally placed to lead the next stage of our journey. As employers face evolving skills needs, Iain will play a pivotal role in ensuring EPNE remains at the forefront of delivering the talent, innovation and workforce solutions needed to support the region’s growth.”