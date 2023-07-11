Findel hires leadership development consultancy to support ongoing growth strategy

Educational resources supplier Findel has hired performance and management consultancy, Trans2 Performance (T2) to support the company’s ongoing growth strategy.

The company will look to provide an initial cohort of 50 colleagues with skills development and leadership training through the programme.

T2 is a Hull-based workplace performance specialist which focuses on providing training across leadership, management, sales, customer service, speaking and presenting, and human psychology.

Its clients include Amazon, the Ineos Grenadiers cycling team, GlobalData, Siemens Gamesa and Hull University Teaching Hospitals.

Findel’s investment in T2’s training initiatives will see its leadership benefit from a range of development initiatives to enhance their workplace skills and team management.

This includes immersive in-person sessions which are specially developed to be aligned with Findel’s current business priorities for the initial 50 employees. The initiative also comprises access to an online learning hub designed to promote personal development which the company is looking to roll out to all 300 colleagues.

Findel has also invested in the consultancy’s psychometric testing tools, which produce highly detailed behavioural insights into each employee’s characteristics on how best they operate in the workplace.

Commenting on the training, Findel’s HR director, Gary McDowell, said:

“At Findel, we understand the importance of training and development, and see it as much more than just a box-ticking exercise.

“We wanted to work with a provider that would deliver a programme that our leadership team could relate to, feel invested in and receive training aligned with their goals and out values. This will ensure they feel empowered to be their best-self, accountable and to be proactive in coaching their teams to success.

“T2 has a strong reputation and an innovative, credible approach, offering a programme our leadership cohorts can really invest themselves in.

“Through undertaking the development programme, our business leaders will be able to use the skills learned and enhanced to drive Findel forward and support us in delivering our growth strategy.”

Findel’s origins as an educational resources supplier can be traced back to 1817. Today, its brands and websites offer more than 32,000products to educators and parents based in the UK and overseas with the business exporting to 130 countries.

Headquartered in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Findel also has a distribution centre and offices in Nottingham and employs around 300 people.

T2 founder and CEO, Martin Johnson, said:

“The level of buy-in and commitment shown by the Findel Employees has been amazing and has heavily contributed towards the programme’s success. We are delighted to be working alongside them”

Findel is backed by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless, which supported a management buy-out in April 2021.

Last year, the company announced it had rebranded and introduced a new brand positioning line of ‘Growing education for generations’ which reflects the company’s heritage and future evolution. Findel’s brands comprise Hope, GLS, Davies Sports, Philip Harris, EuHu and Scandibørn.

For more information on Findel visit here.

Published in