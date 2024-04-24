Heather Marks Appointed as new Buxton & Leek College Director of FE & Skills

With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the further education and skills sector, Buxton & Leek College is delighted to announce Heather Marks will join the college as its newly appointed Director of FE & Skills, on Monday 1st July 2024.

Serving as the Deputy Principal at Boston College in Lincolnshire, Heather will take over from Interim Director of FE & Skills, Phil Briscoe, following the retirement of long-standing Principal, Len Tildsley, earlier in the year.

Heather was born and lives in Staffordshire and is excited to be able to serve her local community, building on the College’s “already fantastic achievements”, she says:

“I am absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a brilliant team at Buxton & Leek College. As someone who has experienced the transformative power of both further and higher education firsthand, I am committed to providing a learning hub for all to access education and skills.

“Buxton & Leek College is instrumental in cultivating the skills and expertise, essential for our region’s growth. Our aim is to forge strong partnerships with employers, and educational institutions to create greater opportunities for our communities. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the highly valued and committed staff team, our students, and partners.”

Previously Heather was an Ofsted Inspector and has a great deal of experience in this field of work. Most recently she led on self-assessment and quality improvement activity at Boston, securing a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating in December 2023.

Heather is currently working on a PhD in Trauma Informed Learning in Further Education and Skills. She is an active member of the American Education Research Association and recently attended the world’s largest annual conference in Philadelphia, where she shared her research findings on social and emotional learning for adolescent learners, post Covid-19