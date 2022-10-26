MyTutor attracts top tier talent with new CPO and COO appointments

As government backed interventions continue to support the wider growth of online tutoring globally

Mission driven EdTech platform, MyTutor, boosts leadership team with appointments of Babbel’s Geoff Stead and SportPursuits’ Jamie Wadhams

MyTutor, the UK’s leading online tutoring platform, and one of the largest providers of the government-backed National Tutoring Programme, has announced the appointment of two new senior level positions to its leadership team, with Geoff Stead and Jamie Wadhams joining as Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

Geoff Stead brings a wealth of specialist education experience to MyTutor as its new Chief Product Officer, having held senior positions in the digital learning space for 20 years. Geoff most recently led the product vision, development and strategy as CPO at language learning platform Babbel, enhancing the experience of millions of language learners.

Prior to Babbel, Geoff led digital learning innovation teams in the UK and USA, winning multiple industry awards and championing the use of emerging technology to enhance and expand educational impact. At MyTutor Geoff will lead the organisation into the next stage of its product vision, building the tools and teams needed to grow internationally.

New to the education sector, Jamie Wadhams joins MyTutor as Chief Operating Officer, leading on Operations, Finance, People and Legal. Before joining MyTutor, Jamie held the position of COO at SportPursuit, the online marketplace for sporting and outdoor products, helping them scale up their operations rapidly following significant investment. Jamie brings a variety of large-scale commercial and operational experience to MyTutor, having held senior operations positions at Sky, BBC and AEG.

MyTutor’s key appointments come as the global online tuition market – which experienced significant expansion during the coronavirus pandemic – shows no signs of slowing down, with growth expected to reach $23.06 billion USD by 2030*.

Across the world, government-backed educational interventions have increased both the understanding and popularity of tutoring, with many using supplementary tuition programmes as an evidence-based approach to support young people whose education had been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

These nationally rolled out initiatives have shone a spotlight on the life-changing impact that tutoring can have on the future prospects of young people – not only in terms of improved grades – but also boosting confidence, self belief and positively impacting the life chances of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Commenting on the new appointments, MyTutor CEO and Co-Founder, Bertie Hubbard, said:

“Previously a preserve of the wealthy, tutoring is now playing an increasingly pivotal role in education across the world, evidenced by the wide-spread incorporation of tuition into global government catch-up programmes, which have brought tutoring and online learning into the mainstream following the educational disruptions caused by the pandemic.

“As the understanding and life-changing impact of tuition becomes more widespread since Covid, we’ve also seen that the pandemic has been a catalyst for change in the motivations of employees who are reassessing their careers and looking for greater meaning and purpose within their roles. As a mission-driven organisation in a high-growth sector, this has enabled us to secure top talent from non-education industries, with Jamie Wadhams joining from the sports retail space, as well as specialist expertise from the education sector in Geoff Stead, who brings decades of experience, most recently at language learning platform, Babbel.

“At MyTutor, we know that technology is key to breaking down barriers to accessing high-quality and personalised education. We want to ensure that the product and service we’re providing is both cost-effective, and of the highest quality so that everyone who uses MyTutor, whether in school or at home, has a seamless user experience. I’m delighted that we’re able to attract top talent such as Geoff and Jamie to the MyTutor leadership team who truly believe in our mission and have the skills and expertise to help us achieve our ambitious goals.”

