Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Nacro announces new director of education

Nacro Education April 5, 2022
0 Comments

Elise Temple, former Vice Principal for Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment at The Sheffield College, has taken on the role of Director of Education at national charity, Nacro.

Ms Temple will be tasked with overseeing Nacro’s educational provision, including Totton College, as the charity continues its mission to support and empower people faced with disadvantage across the country alongside campaigning for system change.

Nacro is a national charity and one of the country’s largest independent further education providers. The thousands of learners we help everyday are typically faced with multiple disadvantages and have usually experienced a broken or interrupted academic career. Nearly half have some kind of identified learning disability and 70% access either the bursary or free school meals.

Ms Temple says:

“Nacro is all about changing lives and giving people that second chance. The drive towards a society where everyone has the chance to succeed is something that really resonates with me. I am delighted to be joining an organisation that is determined to provide help and support for those who really need it. I can’t wait to get started.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Executive appointments
Published in: Education, Executive appointments
Nacro Education

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this