NCG Appoints New Principal at Lewisham College

NCG, one of the country’s leading college groups, has confirmed the appointment of a new Principal for Lewisham College.

Jamie Stevenson, former Group Executive Director for Apprenticeships and Business Development at New City College will take up the position from 10 August.

As Principal, Jamie will be responsible for promoting an inclusive, supportive and collaborative culture that inspires and empowers, creating a college with exceptional outcomes, impactful external engagement and demonstrable civic commitment.

Jamie will bring more than 20 years of experience to the role and has spent the past 13 years in senior management roles in FE colleges in Hertfordshire and London.



In his most recent role at New City College, Jamie has led the Strategic Development Fund for Central London Forward sub-region, securing funding of £2.7million for the sector. This has created a partnership with central London FE colleges to develop low-carbon technology labs and skills training toward achieving net-zero. Previously, he was a Strategic Lead for responding to large regeneration projects including Battersea Power Station, Thames Tideway and Crossrail, adult skills, apprenticeships, partnerships and stakeholder engagement.

Other notable achievements include being elected as Chair for the Kent Association of Training Providers (KATO) and the Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Provider Network (HPN), whilst also setting up one of the ten pilot apprenticeship training agencies.

Jamie commented: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Lewisham College and NCG. I look forward to working with the team to ensure we continue to be responsive to our local communities, employers and stakeholders, developing curriculum and training that enables individuals the best life chances and ensuring employers have the skills required today and for tomorrow’s economy.”

Lewisham College is one of NCG’s six further education colleges, offering a wide range of vocational courses. As a community college, its vision is to develop the skills and talents of its students to succeed in modern enterprise and make a positive contribution to the prosperity of the local area, and its curriculum is developed in partnership with industry to meet the needs of the communities it serves.

As part of NCG, the College also supports its mission to enable social mobility and economic prosperity through exceptional education.

CEO of NCG, Liz Bromley added: “I am thrilled to welcome Jamie to NCG as Principal of Lewisham College, and part of the Group Executive. This was a robust recruitment process and Jamie stood out amongst some excellent candidates. “I am confident that his extensive knowledge and experience will allow us to continue building on our Strategy towards 2030. In particular, Jamie’s leadership of Lewisham College will ensure it continues to respond to and support the local people, employers and stakeholders in the Lewisham community, and as part of the Group Executive will support our work as One NCG towards our strategic objectives and ambitions.”



Published in