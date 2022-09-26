10,000 Black Interns Foundation Welcomes CEO, as Applications Open for 2023 Internships

Today (26 September), as applications open for the 10,000 Black Interns 2023 programme, the Board of Trustees announces that it has appointed communications expert and former world class athlete—the first Black woman to swim for Great Britain—Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell, as CEO.

In the summer of 2022, more than 2,000 Black students and recent graduates completed paid internships at over 600 firms across the UK under the programme. The foundation is continuing to fulfil its pledge to create 10,000 paid internship opportunities for young Black people across the UK in the next five years.

Jonathan Sorrell, co-founder of 10,000 Black Interns and President of Capstone Investment Advisors, commented:

“On behalf of the Trustees, we would like to welcome Rebecca to the team. We look forward to her driving the expansion of the foundation to capture the enormous opportunities that are in front of us.”

Rebecca Achieng Ajulu-Bushell, CEO of 10,000 Black Interns, added:

“I am thrilled to be joining 10,000 Black Interns, which has had such a unique impact on the issue of the underrepresentation of young Black talent. I look forward to capitalising on their extraordinary success to date, scaling this impact, and exploring the huge potential of underrepresented talent in the UK more broadly”.

Applications for the 2023 programme will be open from 26th September 2022 until 13th November 2022. Internships are available to young people from Black African, Black Caribbean, Mixed Black and/or other Black British backgrounds, who are over the age of 18 and are currently studying at university in the UK or have graduated since 2019. All internships are paid opportunities and last for six weeks, starting in the summer of 2023. Applicants can join the ongoing 10,000 Black Interns training programme which comprises of CV workshops and application tips with industry leaders. Apply today at 10000blackinterns.com

