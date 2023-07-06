Professor David McGravie takes on new role as Chair of CHEAD

Professor David McGravie, Pro Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean for the Faculty of Arts Humanities & Social Sciences at the University of Chester, has recently been voted in as the new Chair of the Council for Higher Education in Art & Design (CHEAD).

The new two-year appointment comes as a key piece of the puzzle in the organisation’s initiative to drive forward progressive change across the creative sector, bolster advocacy and enhance CHEAD’s influence on the creative agenda. Professor McGravie, who previously served as Vice-Chair for the charity, will take on the organisation’s ambitious mission to share CHEAD’s vision for the creative industries in higher education institutions and beyond. This will include a push to ensure the value of a creative arts education is more widely recognised and acknowledged by policy makers and political leaders. CHEAD as an organisation will also review its EDI policy and approaches to sustainability.

Professor McGravie has worked collaboratively both overseas and in the UK to support curriculum development and is well-versed in the implementation of impactful and high-quality arts curriculums. With the creative arts sectors making up 5.6% of the UK’s GDP, it has never been more important to ensure this sector continues to thrive and has a pipeline of talent which can continue to lead the way on the world stage.

Through his work at the University of Chester, the new Chair has supported the University’s review of academic faculties and led on the restructure of previous faculties that have merged to form the new Faculty of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences. This new Faculty will promote collaboration through a renewed focus on external working and stakeholder engagement and is guided by a reframed vision that values ambition, confidence and a commitment to ensure staff and student success. Together, these will help position the faculty to be able to better respond to the new challenges and opportunities facing the HE sector over the next five years.

At the top of Professor McGravie’s priority list during his term as Chair, is promoting the value of the creative arts within the UK and highlighting the vitality of creative subject pipelines, from primary school through secondary, onto tertiary and finally into the workforce.

Professor David McGravie, Pro Vice Chancellor and Executive Dean at the University of Chester and Chair of CHEAD, said:

“I am very proud to be serving a term as Chair of CHEAD. I’ve been a part of the organisation since I attended a leadership session in 2007 and have since seen first-hand the key importance of promoting and improving creative offerings in higher education.

“During my term I will maintain my commitment to building CHEAD’s influence for the sector and create curriculums and policies that are directly impactful for students. It is more crucial than ever to ensure young people are given tangible pathways to the creative industries and are supported to develop their skillsets to drive forward innovation across the sector and beyond.”

Sandra Booth and Anna Maloney, Directors of CHEAD, said:

“We are delighted and excited to appoint Professor David McGravie as Chair of CHEAD during a period of great challenge and opportunity for our sector. David brings a wealth of leadership experience to CHEAD and has a visionary, innovative and collaborative approach which fits perfectly with our ambitions to be the leading voice of art, design, creative media, and related disciplines in higher education.”

