REC members approve new Chair at successful Annual General Meeting

The Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) is pleased to announce Michelle Mellor will take over as its new Chair later in the year.

Michelle Mellor is founder and director of Cummins Mellor and was voted to replace the existing Chair when their term ends in October. The vote was carried through at the REC’s AGM held today, where members reviewed a successful year for the business in 2022.

Michelle has been a non-executive Director & Council Member of REC since 2017. A former chef, her company Cummins Mellor has been an REC member for more than 30 years.

Michelle Mellor, Chair-designate of the REC, said:

“I am delighted to be elected as Chair of the REC and hope to build on its reputation as an influential, dynamic and member-focussed organisation. I passionately believe that recruiters are a force for good in contributing to people’s careers, professional development and wellbeing. I will bring my insight and eagerness on flexible working and equal opportunities to the role of Chair, as our industry moves into the next stage of the post-pandemic era.

“The REC is all about its members who play an incredibly crucial role in the UK economy, in people’s careers and in business. I look to championing the work our members do every day and to also elevate equity, inclusivity and connectivity in the recruitment industry because if your people are growing and thriving then so is your organisation.”

Sarah Thewlis, Chair of the REC until October 2023, and Managing Director at Thewlis Graham Associates, said:

“The AGM’s approval of Michelle Mellor as Chair is a moment to celebrate. I have worked with Michelle for many years as part of the REC. I have always been impressed by her commitment to the recruitment industry and the role it plays in making such a difference to businesses and individuals. I have witnessed at first hand her passion, thoughtfulness, and integrity. The Board will be in great hands when she takes over in October.”

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC, said:

“Michelle’s extensive experience of recruitment, her entrepreneurialism and energy have been a huge asset to our organisation over her years on the Council and Board, and I look forward to this continuing. A good Chair is a huge asset to any organisation and we have been well served in this regard by Sarah over the past three years. I look forward to building on this in partnership with Michelle over the next three years.”

Commenting on the performance of the REC in 2022, Neil added:

“The REC saw strong revenue growth in 2022, based on additional services offered to members as they grew their businesses in what was a robust year for our sector. As members would expect, we put all of this additional income into member-focussed services. Building on this, the REC has had a strong start to 2023 and we look forward to moving into our new home next month, which will offer a better working environment for our team, and better value for members.”

Published in