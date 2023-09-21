RM continues to strengthen its leadership team with appointment of Sarah Fawsitt as Chief People Officer

RM plc (“RM”), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, is delighted to announce the appointment of Sarah Fawsitt as Chief People Officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Fawsitt will oversee all aspects of human resources, talent acquisition, employee development, and will play a crucial role in enhancing the company’s culture and driving strategic growth. She will work closely with the leadership team to execute on the Group’s transformation strategy.

Fawsitt brings with her an understanding of EdTech in both the public and private sectors, having held the role of Divisional People Director at Capita. Prior to this she has gained significant experience in human resources, most recently through her role as Chief People Officer at private equity backed property law firm, Simply Conveyancing, and at the telecoms firm BT, where she worked for over 12 years across different roles and international markets within the broader HR team.

Mark Cook, CEO of RM said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to our team. With her depth and breadth of experience in human resource management and organisational development, she is ideally suited to help us foster a workplace where our employees can thrive, innovate, and deliver on our transformation.”

Sarah Fawsitt, Chief People Officer of RM said:

“Joining RM is an incredible opportunity, and I am really inspired by the role the People team can play in delivering RM’s purpose and promoting our products and solutions. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the dynamic team here and contributing to a culture that provides all colleagues with fantastic career openings, while driving the business forward.”

Published in