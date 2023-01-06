Skillsoft partners with GoodHabitz

The integration bolsters Skillsoft content library and deepens the company’s growing ecosystem of skill-building content partners

Skillsoft, a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced it has entered into a content partnership with GoodHabitz, a provider of online skills training and professional development based in the Netherlands. Through this, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz will provide customers and learners with an even more comprehensive content library to support mental health and well-being in the workplace, as well as a broad range of skills, including personal productivity, leadership development, and communication.

The cost of living crisis, rising inflation, stagnant wages and burnout are all combining to fuel a surge in stress, anxiety and mental ill health, causing workers to drop out of the labour market. This calls for organisations to do more to support their employees’ health and mental wellbeing. Partnering with GoodHabitz, Skillsoft will offer access to courses like Bye-Bye Burnout, Mind Your Brain, Oh Yes It’s Stress, The Power of Sleep, and Zest for Life, to empower learners to prioritise their mental health, well-being, and personal development.

“Research shows that only 34% of employees say their company’s leadership speaks openly about mental health, and only three in five employees agree that their manager cares about their emotional well-being. This calls for organisations to do more to support their employees’ health and mental well-being,” said Rashim Mogha, GM of Leadership & Business, Skillsoft. “To deliver on their key strategic initiatives, organisations must ensure their employees can perform at their top potential. The relationship between work and wellness can no longer be fragmented. Adding GoodHabitz to our portfolio of content partners enables our customers to provide on-demand solutions to their employees to manage stress, be resilient, and leverage the skills developed using this content to flourish at work.”

Notably, this partnership is in line with Skillsoft’s core mission of propelling organisations and people to grow together by delivering transformative learning experiences and making learning convenient and widely accessible. With its open platform strategy and architecture, Skillsoft integrates leading partners’ content seamlessly to enable organisations to have the flexibility they need to achieve their learning goals.

“Skillsoft and GoodHabitz share a similar mission in that we are both dedicated to making learning an intrinsic part of the daily work routine,” said Sander Kok, COO & Head of GoodHabitz Studios, GoodHabitz. “The key lies in providing a comprehensive library of content that incorporates a wide variety of courses delivered in a manner that is both fun and engaging. Additionally, with more than 25 learning methods, we’re able to offer personalised training that best fits and empowers each individual’s personal and professional development goals. We’re excited to bring our best-in-class leadership and wellness content to Skillsoft and are confident this will help organisations build the next generation of leaders and a healthier workforce.”

All GoodHabitz content is localised, not just translated, giving customers truly adapted content for their specific culture and language. Learners will be able to access the courses in more than 15 languages including French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Dutch, Polish, and German.

