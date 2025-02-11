45% of UK Adults have Experienced Workplace Discrimination

New research suggests that many workplaces are a potential hotbed of discriminatory behaviour, with peoples’ age, appearance and gender often being used against them in work settings.

A survey of 4,000 UK adults, commissioned by HR software and eLearning content provider Ciphr, found that nearly half (45%) feel that they have experienced unfair discrimination while at work or when job hunting.

Of those, nearly two-fifths (38%) say they have been discriminated against at work. And a similar number (39%) believe they’ve been turned down for a job they were qualified to do, due to discrimination of some kind during the recruitment process.

The findings show that workplace discrimination appears more common for people at the beginning of their working careers and for people from ethnic minorities (excluding white minorities).

Over three-quarters (76%) of survey respondents from Black, Black British, Caribbean or African ethnic groups, and two-thirds (65%) of those from Asian or Asian British ethnic groups, say they have suffered discrimination at work or faced hiring discrimination (compared to the survey average of 45%).

Gen Z and younger millennials are also significantly more likely to perceive and call out workplace discrimination, and other types of bias or unequal treatment, than their Gen X and Boomer counterparts. Two in three (65%) 18- to 34-year-olds say they have experienced discriminatory attitudes and behaviours at work or as a job applicant, compared to around two-fifths (45%) of people aged 35 to 54 years, and less than a third (31%) of those over 55.

Ciphr’s workplace discrimination study also sheds more light on the most prevalent types of discrimination that most people come up against.

On average, nearly one in five (19%) adults living in the UK have faced ageism at some point in their careers; either at their current workplace, a previous workplace, or a prospective one. Among those who reported experiencing age discrimination, nearly one in six (17%) men and one in seven (14%) women believe they’ve been treated unfavourably by recruiters based on their age.

The next most common types of workplace discrimination that people reported experiencing were appearance discrimination (cited by one in eight, or 13%, of those surveyed), and gender discrimination (12%).

Gender discrimination does impact noticeably more women than men, however – especially when it comes to getting a new job. One in ten (10%) surveyed women, compared to around one in 20 (5.2%) surveyed men, feel that they’ve lost out on some roles they’ve applied for because of their sex or gender. This rate is even higher for non-binary people, with over one in four (27%) affected by gender bias when job hunting.

Parent or carer discrimination – receiving unfair or prejudicial treatment on the job, or as a job applicant, because of one’s parenting or caring responsibilities – is also widespread. Based on Ciphr’s data, around one in nine (11%) people, on average, feel that they’ve been discriminated against in this way. But that rate triples for so-called ‘sandwich carers’ – those who are caring for a dependent child or children as well as older or disabled relatives – with nearly a third (30%) of people in this group feeling that they’ve faced discrimination because of their family responsibilities.

The fifth most common form of workplace discrimination encountered by all respondents, cited by one in 11 (9.3%) UK adults, is race or ethnicity discrimination. For people from ethnic minorities (excluding white minorities), race or ethnicity discrimination is the most likely form of discrimination that they have faced at work or when seeking work (as reported by 34% of ethnic minority respondents).

Nearly two-fifths (39%) of Black, Black British, Caribbean or African people, and nearly a third (31%) of Asian or Asian British people, say they have experienced some form of negative racism or discrimination based on their ethnicity in their careers (this compares to 5.2% of white people).

Other forms of workplace discrimination, experienced by around one in 13 people living in the UK, include accent discrimination and disability discrimination (8.8% and 8.2% respectively).

What can Employers Do?

Claire Williams, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, says:

“Any form of discrimination, harassment, bullying, intimidation, and intolerance in the workplace is unacceptable and can have a huge negative impact on people’s lives. It can take a considerable toll on their mental and physical health, and their self-esteem, and be incredibly stressful to cope with. It can also derail careers, with unfair dismissals or people not being given equal opportunities to progress and be paid fairly.

“The results from Ciphr’s survey are a stark reminder that there’s still much work to be done to tackle ageism, racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, religious bigotry, and the many other harmful types of discrimination experienced in UK workplaces, and around the world, today.”

Given that 45% of the UK population – equating to millions of workers across all demographics – are said to have experienced some form of workplace discrimination, employers are being urged to take more action.

Ciphr’s head of diversity, Ann Allcock, says:

“In the context of current global conversations about, and shifts in commitment to DEIB in some quarters, Ciphr’s findings shine a timely light on the continuing reality of discrimination and underline why we need to double down on our efforts to fully understand what drives that discrimination, and exactly what form it takes. And make it a priority to eliminate it.

“Employers simply can’t afford to continue taking the hit from the negative consequences of discrimination, in terms of impact on employee engagement, productivity and wasted talent. They need to fully use their people data and focus their efforts on tailored actions and training to both prevent discrimination and address it robustly where it does occur.

“The ever-present reality of discrimination surfaced by Ciphr’s survey also draws attention to the risks (legal challenges, missed talent opportunities and exclusionary workplaces) of any rowing back on DEIB. It’s not about ‘woke’ – what’s needed is a recommitment to what diversity, equity and inclusion stands for – valuing difference, fairness and belonging – principles that are hard for anyone to argue against.”

Some of the actions that organisations can take to protect their employees from workplace discrimination include:

Introduce dedicated diversity training to educate leaders and staff on key principles, on the different types of discrimination (as well as bias, stereotyping and prejudice), and on the law

Carry out a bespoke survey to understand how staff really experience the workplace culture and identify any issues that need to be tackled immediately

Use diversity monitoring to understand workforce demographics. This will also help highlight recruitment outcomes (and internal promotion trends) that could signal discriminatory processes or discriminatory behaviours

Introduce best practice policies and procedures that commit to anti-discrimination and address how discriminatory acts will be dealt with. Ensure employees know how they can raise or report discrimination-related issues or obtain guidance or support

Develop mindsets of responsibility, enquiry and speaking up – set expectations for all employees, implemented from the top down, around acceptable behaviours and everyday practice

Ciphr’s Workplace Discrimination in the UK report, examining the incidence and prevalence of discrimination at work, is available here. The study includes the results from a nationally representative survey of 4,000 UK adults (18+), conducted by Onepoll on behalf of Ciphr, in August and November 2024.