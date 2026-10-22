Adult Education Is an Investment, Not a Cost, That Has Far Reaching Benefits for Society

More adults want to learn than the system can support. That is the clear message from a new parliamentary inquiry into adult education.

On 21 October, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Further Education and Lifelong Learning launched its adult education inquiry report, Skills for life, work and place, at a parliamentary reception in Portcullis House. The event brought together educators, policymakers, sector leaders and politicians, and the report is timely.

What the Inquiry Found

The report draws on evidence from more than 150 contributors, and its findings are clear. Amid nationwide skills shortages, 56% of providers responding to the inquiry say they often or very often turn adult learners away because of inflexible funding rules or eligibility constraints. And 83% identify funding as a major barrier to responding to skills shortages (APPG on Further Education and Lifelong Learning, 2026).

That matters because the idea of a job for life has largely gone. Technological change, and AI in particular, means many roles will keep evolving, and adults will need to retrain and upskill throughout their working lives. Our education system must be funded and equipped to support them.

Jonathan Brash MP, Chair of the APPG, argues for a broader understanding of freedom for adult learners. Not only freedom from the state, but ‘the freedom to learn. The freedom to earn.’ That framing captures what adult education offers: the chance for people to change direction, progress and reach their potential at any stage of life.

Investing in the People who Teach Adults

Realising that potential depends on the teachers and trainers who deliver adult education. Almost two-fifths (39%) of respondents to the inquiry rated staff capacity as a major barrier. Providers reported severe shortages of industry-experienced tutors in digital, engineering, construction, health and social care, and English, maths and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Pay is a significant factor: construction lecturers can earn considerably more on site, and cybersecurity experts are paid substantially more in the private sector. A national vision for adult learning must include a sustained commitment to attracting industry experts into teaching and investing in their development as educators.

The benefits of adult education also reach well beyond employment. The Education Select Committee (2020) found that 36% of adult learners report a greater sense of community and belonging after engaging in education, and 15% became community volunteers because of their course. Cited in the APPG report, Department for Education (2018) research on community learning found significant reductions in depression and anxiety scores among adult learners. Together, these findings show that adult education does more than help people upskill and retrain for work. By supporting people’s wellbeing and progression, it strengthens the communities around them.

Making the Recommendations Count

The APPG report sets out 12 recommendations, including a national vision for adult learning, an England-wide minimum learning offer from entry level to Level 3, and simpler, multi-year funding. These would make a real difference, but their impact depends on investing in educators so they have the right skills to deliver high-quality learning and better outcomes for learners. That is where ETF is focused. By strengthening professionalism across the further education and skills workforce, we can help the sector meet growing demand and support adults to keep learning at every stage of life. Adults who want to learn should not be turned away.

By Dr Mark Hyde, Director of Professional Practice and Research at the Education Training Foundation (ETF)