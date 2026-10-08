Employers asked to share their insights on challenges and priorities for 2027

HR and LMS software provider Ciphr has launched its latest Look Ahead survey exploring how the world of work is evolving, and what this means for managing people and organisations in 2027.

The research will gather valuable insights into what UK employers expect to find most challenging next year, what they are prioritising, where HR and L&D teams are focusing their energies, and how their experiences of factors like the Employment Rights Act, AI adoption, salary inflation, rising costs, recruitment and retention, compare.

The results of the survey will be published by Ciphr and shared with the wider HR and business community later this year. Findings from the survey will also help shape Ciphr’s blog and webinar content, guidance and resources.

The survey is open to senior managers and business leaders, as well as people working in HR, learning and development, payroll, and benefits. It will take about ten minutes to complete and closes on 31 October.

To take part in the survey, please visit here.

Karen Lough, director of people at Ciphr, says:

“Each year, we bring together insights from HR, learning and development, payroll, and employee benefits professionals to get a better understanding of the key concerns and priorities for UK businesses in the year ahead. The results give us a clearer perspective on what’s on their agenda and how they are navigating the common challenges facing us all.

“Every organisation has their own story to tell about how they are supporting their people while driving organisational success. And we want to hear it. I encourage you to participate in our research, and share your insights.”

In a previous study, conducted by Ciphr last year, UK employers named recruitment as their biggest workplace challenge of 2026 (employee retention topped the list the year before).

Retaining skilled staff, managing rising costs, meeting employees’ remote or hybrid working expectations, and the responsible use of AI were also expected to be prove challenging.

Ciphr’s research, based on a survey of 300 UK HR leaders, also revealed what employers were prioritising for their workers in 2026. Their top 10 priorities were: