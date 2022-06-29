Emsi Burning Glass Announces New Name – Lightcast – As Company Grows Its Global Presence

New brand emphasises the company’s commitment to elevating the world-of-work by providing robust labour market data, clear analysis, and expert guidance navigating the complexities of today’s global talent market.

Today Emsi Burning Glass announced its new name – Lightcast – and renewed global commitment to guiding businesses, learning providers, and communities through today’s dynamic and complex labour market.

“We want to create a labour market that works for everyone, throughout the globe,” said Lightcast Chief Executive Officer Chris Kibarian. “Our global footprint and unparalleled data allows our analysts to see shifts and trends far faster, and benefits our customers by understanding these changes before they materialise.”

“That’s an exciting role to play as our customers use our comprehensive data and expert analysis to understand the ever-changing world of work,” Kibarian said. “As skills and mobility take greater prominence, the challenges and opportunities in the labour market become more complex. We serve as our customers’ strategic partner, giving them the clarity, guidance, and solutions to align their strategies with the global talent market.”

The Lightcast brand replaces the name Emsi Burning Glass, which was created in 2021 with the merger of Emsi and Burning Glass Technologies.

“Since the merger of Emsi and Burning Glass last year, we’ve been working hard to bring together the best of both companies in terms of data, products, and customer service,” said the company’s Executive VP for the Global Business Unit, Andy Durman. “Rebranding as Lightcast now draws a line under the merger, and looks forward to a future where we will strive to provide an even more world class service, by bringing organisations the best labour market data, analytics, and strategic insights. I’m genuinely excited by what we can achieve, and what this means for our customers, both in the UK and globally.”

Lightcast provides trusted global labour market data, analytics, and strategic insights that empowers communities, corporations, and learning providers to make informed decisions to navigate the increasingly complex world of work. With a database of more than 1 billion job postings and career profiles, Lightcast provides best-in-class customer service with robust data, clear analysis, and expert guidance on skills, jobs, and opportunities.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Moscow, Idaho, Lightcast is active in more than 30 countries and has offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and India. The company is backed by KKR’s Global Impact Fund, whose mission is to invest behind scalable, commercial solutions to solve critical global challenges.

For more, visit www.lightcast.io/uk

