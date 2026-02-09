NCFE strengthens board with four new trustees bringing global and sector expertise 

The educational charity and leading vocational and technical learning organisation NCFE has appointed four new trustees to its board, further strengthening its governance with expertise spanning technology, adult social care, early years, and the sport, active leisure and wellbeing sector.

Jack Garner, Jane Brightman, Sofia Vaz Pires, and Purnima Tanuku join NCFE’s board at a pivotal time for the organisation, as it continues to shape high‑quality qualifications in priority sectors, strengthen routes into work, and champion better outcomes for learners across the UK and internationally.

With major reforms continuing across the education and skills landscape, strong governance and a sector‑led approach have become even more important.

Deborah Jenkins MBE DL, Chair of NCFE’s Board of Trustees, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Jack, Jane, Sofia and Purnima to the board. Each brings extensive experience, deep sector knowledge, and a rich personal history which chimes with our charitable mission and ethos.

“Their insight will be invaluable as we continue driving innovation, improving learner outcomes, and supporting the development of a skilled, inclusive workforce.”

The combined expertise of the new trustees will strengthen strategic decision-making and provide constructive challenge, particularly across NCFE’s sector specialisms, as well as enhance the organisation’s influence across further education and skills, while keeping learners firmly at the heart of its work.

Jack Garner joins from The FA, where he is part of the organisation’s leadership team. With a background in sport, leisure and active wellbeing, he brings experience in governance, workforce development and managing complex public service operations.

Speaking on his appointment, Jack said:

“I wanted to become a trustee at NCFE because of its clear purpose and national impact. NCFE plays a critical role in widening access to education, skills and opportunity, particularly for learners and sectors that are vital to the UK economy but often underrepresented.

“Becoming a trustee allows me to contribute to an organisation whose mission strongly aligns with my values around social mobility, helping people into work through the delivery of much needed sector skills, workforce development and long-term sustainability.”

Jane Brightman, Director of Workforce Development at Skills for Care, brings more than 30 years of experience across adult social care, health, education and digital transformation. Her career spans frontline practice, leadership roles and national workforce strategy, giving her insight into the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Reflecting on this focus, Jane said:

“This is an exciting time to join NCFE, particularly as the sector embraces new opportunities through digital transformation. I’m committed to helping ensure the workforce has the skills, confidence, and support it needs to adapt and thrive, so learners and the people they care for benefit from the very best practice.”

Adding a global technology perspective, Sofia Vaz Pires brings senior leadership experience from organisations including Microsoft, Ericsson, BT and Ricoh. An international technology and telecoms executive, she has worked across digital ecosystems, emerging technologies and talent development, supporting pathways into future-focused industries.

Sharing her international perspective, Sofia stated:

“Having lived and worked across multiple continents, I’ve seen first-hand how access to high-quality learning can change communities and open opportunity.

“I was drawn to NCFE’s purpose-driven mission and its commitment to transforming lives through education and skills; joining feels like a meaningful way to contribute my experience to an organisation with such a strong social impact.”

Completing the board’s strengthened sector representation, Purnima Tanuku OBE, former Chief Executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA), brings extensive experience in policy shaping, stakeholder engagement and improving outcomes across the early years sector. A respected spokesperson and advocate for quality provision, she offers strategic insight into the needs of early years providers, families and communities.

Regarding her appointment, Purnima remarked:

“NCFE is a respected voice in the education sector, and I am delighted to join the board. I am keen to support the organisation’s future strategy which focuses on tackling disadvantage and improving employment prospects through education.”

By welcoming four trustees with such extensive and varied experience, NCFE builds its capacity to deliver on its purpose; to create a fairer, more inclusive society. Their guidance will help the charity continue delivering on its mission to improve lives through learning and ensure every learner can access the skills they need to thrive.