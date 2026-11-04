PeopleCert appoints Paul Knowles to lead new PeopleLearn division

Appointment marks an important step in bringing together technical training, workforce development and leadership expertise to support the evolving needs of learners and employers.

PeopleCert has announced the appointment of Paul Knowles as Managing Director of its newly established division, provisionally named PeopleLearn, effective 4 November.

The division brings together Intertrain, TradeSkills4U, Gen2 and The Oxford Group, combining complementary expertise in technical training, workforce development and leadership capabilities.

PeopleLearn’s ambition is to create a stronger, more connected platform for skills development, helping individuals build rewarding careers while supporting employers to develop the technical expertise, workforce capabilities and leadership needed to succeed in a rapidly changing economy.

The appointment comes at a time when employers across multiple industries are facing evolving skills requirements, technological transformation and growing demand for continuous professional development.

By bringing together the established expertise and specialist capabilities of its businesses, PeopleLearn aims to strengthen its offering to employers and learners, encourage greater collaboration and develop new opportunities for growth.

Paul will lead the division’s strategic development, focusing on operational excellence, collaboration across the businesses, customer experience and long-term growth.

He brings extensive experience in training, skills and workforce transformation, having previously helped grow 3t Group’s global training business and, most recently, led delivery excellence at Right Management.

Byron Nicolaides, CEO of PeopleCert, said:

“Skills development is fundamental to economic growth, business resilience and individual opportunity. As technology transforms industries and the demands on the workforce continue to evolve, employers and learners need access to high-quality training and development that delivers meaningful outcomes.

“PeopleLearn brings together four businesses with strong expertise and established relationships across technical training, workforce development and leadership. Our ambition is to build on those strengths, creating a more connected offering that supports people throughout their careers and helps employers develop the capabilities they need for the future.

“Paul brings the experience, leadership and industry understanding to help us realise that ambition. His appointment represents an important step in the division’s development and reflects our commitment to building a strong, sustainable business focused on quality, innovation and customer needs.”

Paul Knowles, incoming Managing Director of PeopleLearn, said:

“It’s a privilege to be joining PeopleCert at such an important stage in the development of PeopleLearn, and at such a crucial juncture for the skills landscape.

“Each of the businesses brings valuable expertise, strong customer relationships and a clear commitment to helping people develop their skills and realise their potential.

“The opportunity is to build on those individual strengths, encourage greater collaboration and create a platform that responds to the changing needs of employers and learners.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the businesses, listening to our customers and partners, and helping shape the next stage of PeopleLearn’s development.”

PeopleLearn’s development forms part of PeopleCert’s broader commitment to strengthening skills, professional development and lifelong learning. The division will focus on building upon the capabilities of its constituent businesses while exploring opportunities to enhance services, support employers and expand access to relevant, high-quality training and development.