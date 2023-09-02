20 Voices – celebrating 20 years of FE News: FE Soundbite 710

Welcome to Soundbite Edition 710, 2nd September 2023.

FE News is 20 years old!

Massive thank you for all of your support and help over the past 20 years. FE News is now 20 years old! Wow, when we launched (at the Ministry of Sound), I was a skinny 26 year old, with mainly dark hair.. now, not so much! Ha ha.

Thank you to everyone who has supported FE News over the years. We really appreciate it. Thank you.

20 Voices

So the celebrations are beginning… so in September. We are kicking off 20 Voices. Which are short videos from different cool thought leaders on a site wide takeover on FE News…. one per day, for all of September! Dr Sam Parrett kicked us off with our first of the 20 Voices.

The World has changed so much in 20 years… when we launched FE News in September 2003, it was a pre-Facebook, pre-Twitter / X and even pre-iphone World! So much has changed.

So 20 Voices will have loads of cool thought leaders reflecting on the FE and Skills system over the past 20 years… we have soooooo many cool voices, also from different parts of the FE and Skills eco-system (and the World), sharing their reflections of the past 20 years, and then their hopes and dreams for the future. I’ve loved it… so I hope you like it as well. We will have new 20 Voices Monday to Friday, so I hope you enjoy it!

Top 3

So who were the top three most popular thought leaders on FE News in August? Check it out here.

Cool thought leadership articles this week

Good luck to Team UK, as next week EuroSkills is kicking off! WorldSkills UK boss Ben Blackledge wrote: Ingredients for success: Embedding excellence in technical and vocational education

Coursera’s Hadi Moussa wrote: One Size Does Not Fit All: Elevating Educational Pathways Beyond Degrees

Fiona Chalk, wrote: Governing boards must develop their capability and performance to support and drive institutional performance

Copyright from an educational author’s perspective with Ann Gravells. Ann has consistently been one of our most popular thought leaders on FE News, her articles have been popular, for years after she has written them. So it is great that Ann is published this week.

Kelly Hills on Upskilling can overcome imposter syndrome as new technologies emerge in the workplace

Sarah Gilchriest wrote about Top tips on how to start a career in cyber security

FE Collective – the 20th anniversary continues!

Also.. the celebrations are continuing into October at FE News. With the FE Collective, our first ever event.. and one with a flipping twist (it is a flipped conference, as the audience working with the global experts… as invariably, the people in the audience are experts as well.. so at the FE Collective… everyone is invited and united to work on a collaborative report exploring the future of AI and investing in the sector of the future).

So you are more than welcome to come along. Yes, I am talking to you! We have limited tickets remaining… so if you want to get involved… move fast! Here is a voucher code GROUPSavings35 to get 35% off for group bookings.. the tickets are really shifting and we have limited numbers, so when they are gone… they are gone!

So I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Thanks to everyone for your really kind words about FE News and our 20th anniversary (technically that is next week.. but we wanted to launch 20 Voices from the 1st Sept). We literally wouldn’t be here without you, so thank you!

