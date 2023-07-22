Welcome to Soundbite Edition 704, Is a perfect storm brewing for Apprenticeship Quality? FE Soundbite 704 22nd July 2023

Is a perfect storm brewing for Apprenticeship Quality?

My mate Lou Doyle’s article: Is the Perfect Storm of Apprenticeship Quality Brewing? was an incredibly popular article this week. Lou explains that Apprenticeship providers are facing the challenge of fewer apprenticeship starts and more early leavers. By leveraging the right quality assurance practices, leaders can safeguard both quality and performance.

Exclusive thought leadership articles from this week:

Wow, we had exclusive articles this week from OECD and the G7 and G20 think tank lead! Get in!

Paul Grainger wrote a great article: Micro-credentials: a perspective from Europe. We also announced that Paul will be one of the Chairs at the FE Collective in Oct… this is our first ever conference in 20 years… and it is a totally flipped conference (eg… not only will you be able to hear from the Head of the Think tank of the G7 and G20… you can also work with him as well!)

Alison Burke and Anthony Mann from OECD wrote How Digital Technologies are being used in Career Guidance.

Cicy Ding, Co-founder and Head of Education at WuKong Education in Auckland, New Zealand shared 3 Recommendations for the Future of Technology in Education.

Did you check out Dennis Sherwood’s latest article: Dear Ofqual..

I’d highly recommend checking out Gavin Hoole’s article (he is on fire at the moment, writing tonnes of really helpful content): Transforming Higher Education: AI as an Assistive Technology for Inclusive Learning.

Jacqui Molkenthin wrote: Measuring the Quality of EpAOs.

Jessica Mowatt wrote Women in engineering – Why diversity is more than just a buzzword.

Livestreams, seasons and series

Oh my days, the FE News team are smashing it at the moment. So many cool season, series and livestreams. We wrapped up Reel 10 with our buddies at Cognassist.. Reel 10… was the big ‘reveal’.. .of the rationale behind the season. So, so proud as to what we achieved and delivered on this season.

The Grande Finale… is on Thursday… 10am… live Q&A with me and Lou… Dan and Lee.. it is going to be awesome, the amount of people booking into watch this looks like it will be our most popular long form livestream to date… and we have had award winning streams and seasons before!.. this one looks like it is going to smash it outta the park! Boom! Drop mic… or maybe not! Expense kit that.

Family Learning

We know you love the Campaign for Learning Series on… well we’ve just launched another this week: Expanding Childcare: Time for children, parents and family learning. It is going to roll for a week or so from now. So I hope you enjoy it.

FE Collective – hear from global experts, but you can work with them as well.

Talking of big reveals… we have launched the agenda and started the ‘scene setters’ reveals for our first event the FE Collective this week. It is a flipped conference.. so not only do you get to hear from cool thought leaders.. you also can work with them as well on a cool sector lead report. Yeah, I know it’s kinda cool!

We have a couple of big announcements on their way next week. Really excited about these.. it’s our 20th anniversary at FE News and we just have wave after wave of cool announcements and new ventures. Loving it (if not a bit shattered to be honest)!

