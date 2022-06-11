The power of rewards and recognition to create an ‘I love my job’ culture 

For those of us who have been in the teaching profession for many years, we know that it’s a tough job and without a passion for it, survival in teaching long term is less likely. Delivery of consistent outstanding lessons, where all students are challenged to achieve their potential, whilst enjoying their learning, is complex to say the least. Especially as outstanding lessons require so much more.

Building new learning on existing learning for each individual student is now more important than ever, to address the knowledge deficit created by students’ variable experience of learning during lockdowns. Planning and delivery aside, it is assessment that requires endless hours, to ensure that learning has taken place. Outstanding lessons ensure frequent learning checks for individuals both within and between lessons to ensure students remain on track and motivated.

But what about the teachers? They need motivation too. The endless planning, complex delivery, relentless assessing etc. can become quite exhausting.

To ensure teachers remain motivated, regular rewards and recognition can help to create a positive workplace culture, increasing productivity, enthusiasm, and retention. Though recognition can be given without a reward, the power of the two of these in combination is not to be underestimated, however modest the reward.

In my experience, building a best teacher award into each evaluative course survey completed by students has had a positive impact on teacher motivation. The recognition that teachers have received from their students has been powerful, leading to a reminder of the incredibly rewarding profession that teaching is, despite the endless hours of prep and marking. This recognition has provided affirmation of the teachers’ ability to motivate and inspire their students. Examples of adjectives students have included in their nomination have included: kind, energetic, inspirational, supportive, insightful, engaging, calming, chilled, incredible, legend and genius. One student wrote ‘it’s a joy to be taught by her and every lesson makes my life better!’.

Teachers receiving the awards have no doubt been motivated by nominations from their students, one stated ‘I’m literally in tears of joy, I have never felt so appreciated’. Another said, ‘Thank you, I am going to treasure these comments forever’. Many teachers commented that it makes all the hard work very worthwhile. The one thing they have consistently said when talking about their best teacher award, over their free coffee provided as their reward, is that this moment reminds them why they love their job! Institutionalising rewards and recognition for teachers and using the words of the students, has been a powerful tool to enhance teacher motivation and provides an ongoing cyclical reminder of how education changes lives!

By Suki Dhesi, Vice Principal – Students, Learning & Quality, HSDC

