New measures to boost the quality and take-up of higher technical education to help plug skill gaps and level up opportunities

@GavinWilliamson announces Major Overhaul of Higher Technical Education

Higher technical qualifications, like Diplomas and Foundation Degrees, can boost wages and plug skills gaps – but not enough people are studying them. New measures will make sure more people can access high-quality courses and employers can unlock the future workforce, as part of long-term plan to build a world class technical education system to level up skills and opportunities across the country.

Measures to boost the quality and take-up of higher technical education to help plug skill gaps, level up opportunities and support the UK’s economic recovery have been announced by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson today (14 July).

A major review last year revealed that Higher Technical Education – technical qualifications like Higher National Certificates and Higher National Diplomas that sit between A Level and degrees – can unlock the skills employers need and lead to highly skilled, well paid jobs.

These Level 4 and 5 qualifications – lesser known qualifications that sit between A Level (Level 3) and degrees (Level 6), such as CertHE, DipHE and foundation degrees – were last year rebadged as Higher Technical Qualifications in a drive to attract more students to study them. Despite this, there are still not enough people studying them which is leading to skills shortages in sectors like construction, manufacturing and digital.

These qualifications are offered at Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) institutions, but research shows that the quality of courses on offer can be variable and it can be hard for students and employers to find the ones that are right for them.

The package of measures announced today marks the next step in establishing a system of Higher Technical Education where students and employers can have confidence in high-quality courses that provide the skills they need to succeed.

The package includes:

Introducing newly approved higher technical qualifications from September 2022 supported by a government-backed brand and quality mark – qualifications will only be approved where they provide the skills employers need, providing much needed clarity for students and employers.

Working with Ofsted and the Office for Students to make sure the quality of courses is consistently high across HE and FE institutions – building on our Institutes of Technology so students and employers can be confident courses will be high quality.

Launching a new public awareness campaign – working in partnership with employers and careers advisers to showcase the benefits and the wide range of opportunities that studying a higher technical qualification can open up and making sure students get the right information, advice and guidance to make informed choices.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“For too long we have been training people for the jobs of yesterday instead of the jobs of today and tomorrow.

“Employers are struggling to find the computer programmers, engineers, electricians and technicians they need, and students of all ages are missing out on the high skill, high wage jobs that higher technical education can lead to.

“The measures I have announced today will boost the quality and take-up of these qualifications to help plug skill gaps, level up opportunities and support our economic recovery.”

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) said:

“Awarding Bodies want to play a leading role in meeting the skills and productivity needs of the nation. We agree with the government that there has not been enough focus and investment in higher technical education (HTE) spanning decades. For too long we’ve prioritised young learners jumping straight from Level 3 to Level 6 at the expense of adult learners. It is what the Augar Review called the ‘missing middle’ in our post-18 skills and FE system.

“We wholeheartedly support the need for a more balanced qualifications framework that allows adults in-work to access a range of intermediate qualifications at Levels 4 and 5 at any stage in their careers. However, the Federation does not believe that by placing artificial restrictions on the market in future HTE qualifications, including a new government-led brand and process will necessarily deliver better outcomes. There is no evidence that a top-down, Whitehall-run qualifications system will deliver the innovation, agility, resilience and responsiveness that will be required as the country emerges from Covid-19 and the end of the Brexit transition.”

Julian Gravatt, Deputy Chief Executive Association of Colleges (AoC) said:

“Today’s measures take forwards a key recommendation of the Post 18 review – that government should act to improve the status of higher technical qualifications. There are very low numbers studying at this level in England, partly because young people are channelled towards full-time degrees and partly because of the obstacles in the way of adult reskill at other points in their lives.

"The pandemic has shown that the UK needs a plan for skills. DfE’s plans focus first on digital, health and construction skills. Colleges have a huge role to play in providing routes into skilled work, meanwhile DfE should act on other Post 18 review recommendations including the need to provide funding and to level up financial support for courses at Level 4 and 5.”

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) Comments:

“We understand why the government is doing this and in the same way that the introduction of apprenticeship standards has improved the quality of apprenticeships, this initiative could improve the quality of technical education.

But this same old siloed approach is not going to get us anywhere and there’s a real danger that the government just repeats past mistakes. Instead we need to see reforms to technical education closely aligned with apprenticeships at all levels by ensuring for example that the learner can progress onto a high level apprenticeship after completing a T level. The evidence shows that progression with work based learning options often leads to sustainable employment and good salaries.”

Matthew Percival, CBI People and Skills Director, said:

“Higher technical qualifications help people develop the skills that build careers. It’s fantastic to see this commitment from Government to boost their uptake.

“Putting employers in the driving seat will give them confidence that courses on offer meet their needs.

“With four-fifths of employers expecting to increase higher skilled roles in the coming years, offering clear progression routes through higher technical qualifications will be essential to creating a sustainable and inclusive future economy.”

Lord Sainsbury of Turville, chair of the Independent Panel on Technical Education, said:

“At the present time there is a serious mismatch between the skills and knowledge delivered by our education system and the needs of our economy and society (34% of graduates are in non-graduate jobs, and industry faces a persistent shortage of technical skills).

"This announcement of a major reform of Higher Technical Education, together with the introduction of T Levels, should go a long way to ending this mismatch and should be strongly supported by all political parties and industry.”

Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

"Ministers have extolled Further Education for years, yet chosen to make deep cuts. This announcement risk being no different - strong on rhetoric but low on substance.

"Introducing new qualifications will be no use without the funding to back it up. We need to see unprecedented investment in skills for young people coming out of this crisis so that no-one is left behind"

Today’s announcement follows the Education Secretary’s FE speech where Gavin Williamson pledged to publish a White Paper that will set out our plans to build a world-class, German-style further education system in Britain, which will strive toward high quality qualifications based on employer-led standards. It also follows the significant investment announced by the Chancellor to support young people’s employment prospects – which includes a new ‘kickstart’ scheme to create work placements for young people on Universal Credit, £111 million investment to triple the number of traineeships available across England, supporting employers to create more apprenticeships opportunities, new investment to support an additional quarter of a million people with careers advice, and more.

These reforms build on work already underway to transform technical and vocational education in this country, including the introduction of new T Levels from September, working with employers to create more high–quality apprenticeship opportunities and establishing a network of Institutes of Technology, backed by up to £290 million.

Higher technical qualifications will provide a natural progression route for young people taking new T Levels from 2020 or A Levels, and adults looking to upskill or retrain, enabling them to take the next step up and gain higher technical skills in key subjects like STEM.

Higher technical courses are offered at universities and FE colleges– such as Nottingham Trent University and New College Durham– and National Colleges, like the National College for Digital Skills, are well placed to expand in this area. The Government’s network of Institutes of Technology – unique collaborations between universities, FE colleges, and leading employers – also specialise in delivering high-quality Higher Technical Education and training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering that will provide employers with the skilled workforce they need.

The measure announced today will complement the Government’s review of post-18 education to ensure the system is joined up, accessible and encourages the development of the skills the country needs.

This national approval scheme will be delivered through the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education. It will see qualifications only being approved where they meet employer-led occupational standards. Newly approved qualifications in the digital route are expected to be available from September 2022. Qualifications in the Construction route and Health and science route are expected to be available from September 2023.

The Government is also reviewing post-16 qualifications at Level 3 and below to make sure that all qualifications taken by students are high quality and lead to employment or further study.

According to the CBI more than three-quarters (79%) of businesses expect to increase the number of higher-skilled roles over the coming years - boosting demand for the specialist skills that higher technical qualifications provide.

In England just 1 in 10 adults hold a higher technical qualification as their highest qualification – one of the lowest rates in the OECD – there are over 4,000 qualifications on offer and over 40% have 5 students or fewer studying them.

Students who gain these qualifications in Science, Technology, and Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects can earn up to £5,000 more a year than people with degrees from many Non-Russell Group universities – and the courses are shorter and cheaper than a typical degree.