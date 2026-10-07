Derby in the spotlight at international conference for successful city-wide civic project 

A successful city-wide initiative demonstrating how culture, education and civic engagement can work together to support lifelong learning was in the spotlight at an international conference.

The 20th PASCAL Observatory Conference, which was held in Hungary, saw researchers, universities, policymakers, civic leaders and practitioners join together to share best practice.

The University of Derby delivered a talk on the UNESCO UK Learning Cities Network; a global movement it leads, placing the city at its forefront.

Meanwhile, Dream Fest – a programme highlighting how culture can be embedded within civic learning systems to create opportunities for people of all ages – was presented as a flagship project to delegates.

Dream Fest is part of the wider ‘Derby Promise’ project; a city-wide initiative that aims to connect pupils between the ages of 5-18 with meaningful career, sports and creative experiences.

Working closely with colleagues from Derby Theatre, Derby City Council, Derby Market Hall, Derby College and schools across the city, the University of Derby helped to deliver learning sessions as part of the event that took place in the summer, engaging learners from Early Years through to post-16 education through arts, performance, production, music and events.

A highlight was the schools’ showcase at Derby Theatre, where 600 children and young people performed alongside professional practitioners. Students studying Event Engineering and Management at the University of Derby were also involved, taking responsibility for staging, technical systems and event operations.

It also extended learning beyond traditional educational settings and into the wider city, such as at Derby Market Hall, where more than 6,000 people engaged with theatre-led participation and family-focused programmes.

Professor Rhiannon Jones, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby and Chair of UK Learning Cities network, said:

“Our contribution to the PASCAL Observatory Conference was an opportunity to share Derby’s experience and demonstrate how culture can act as a connective mechanism within a wider Learning City ecosystem.

“Dream Fest illustrates how culturally embedded initiatives can contribute to inclusive learning environments, cross-sector collaboration and shared ownership of the city’s learning agenda.”

Ella Batchelor, Derby Promise Project Manager, added:

“One of the key themes throughout the conference was the power of partnership.

“It was inspiring to see how cities are bringing together employers, education, community organisations and residents to create opportunities and improve outcomes for their communities and young people, something that strongly reflects the collaborative approach of the Derby Promise.”

Councillor Paul Hezelgrave, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Skills, said:

“Dream Fest celebrates creative careers and possibilities open to Derby’s children in their own city.

“As the flagship event of the Derby Promise, it embodies the ideals of collaboration, inclusion, imagination and ambition that we want to foster within our young people.

“Seeing this shared at an international level, with a view to inspiring other cities, is fantastic recognition of the impact initiatives like Dream Fest can have on a city.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.