New study reveals how far UK students travel for university

A fresh analysis of Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) data has been carried out by Oxford Business College, revealing that students from Cornwall travel the furthest for their higher education – with an average journey of 178 miles to their chosen university. In contrast, students from Stoke-on-Trent attend universities just 41 miles away on average—the shortest distance among UK regions.

The 12,280 students from Cornwall covered a total of two million miles in 2023 to reach their universities. Despite many staying within the South West or South Wales—57% chose institutions in these areas—the overall average distance for Cornish students remains high.

The University of Plymouth was the top choice for Cornish students, attracting 2,235 in total, followed by the University of Exeter (1,120) and the University of the West of England in Bristol (950). A handful of adventurous students even journeyed to the University of the Highlands and Islands in Inverness – a journey that is 688 miles away.

Following Cornwall, students from Devon and Somerset travel the next furthest, covering 129 and 121 miles on average, respectively. The data shows a trend of students in rural or coastal areas journeying longer distances for higher education opportunities.

Top 10 counties where students travel the further:

Cornwall – 178 miles average

Devon – 129 miles average

Somerset – 121 miles average

Suffolk – 117 miles average

East Sussex – 117 miles average

In contrast, Stoke-on-Trent, centrally located in the UK, sees its students traveling the least distance to study. Of the 6,305 Stoke-on-Trent students, many stay local—2,090 chose Staffordshire University, while 1,445 opted for Keele University, just five miles away.

Top 10 counties where students travel the shortest:

Stoke-on-Trent – 41 miles average

Leicester – 43 miles average

Kingston upon Hull – 46 miles average

Middlesbrough – 49 miles average

Hartlepool – 49 miles average

Proximity to universities plays a significant role in decision-making for students in various regions, particularly in Scotland. The data shows that 81% of Scottish Highlands residents study locally—the highest percentage in the UK. This trend is attributed to policies that allow Scottish students to attend local universities without paying tuition fees. Other regions with high numbers of local students include Tyne and Wear (70%) and the West Midlands (67%).

By contrast, counties such as Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, and Suffolk show low numbers of students staying local, with just 3.1%, 3.4%, and 4% of students respectively choosing a nearby institution.

Professor Sarwar Khawaja, chairman of the executive board at Oxford Business College, commented on the findings:

“Going to university is a big step, but for students from Cornwall, it’s an even bigger step to take – travelling almost 200 miles to study on average.

“There are increasingly more options for students, and many people have made the most of what is on their doorstep and chosen to study close to home.

“The rise of distance or virtual studying since the pandemic has meant that people in remote parts of the country like the South West now have easy access to higher education.

“More than half the students in Stoke-on-Trent attend a university within five miles of their home, which may well save them a fortune on accommodation and travel.

“Most of our students value the flexibility that comes from being close to where they are studying, and it lets mature learners fit their education around other commitments, like work and child care.”