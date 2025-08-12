University Launches Free Mental Health Guide to Support Students, Parents and Teachers ahead of Exam Results Day

The Free Mental Health Guide “Steady Minds: A Results Day Companion” launched by New Anglia University, aims to protect student wellbeing during exam results season, one of the most emotionally charged times of the year

As thousands of young people across the UK prepare to receive their GCSE and A-Level results, a new free mental health resource has been launched to help them manage the emotional impact of results day.

“Steady Minds: A Results Day Companion” is co-authored by Dr. Brandi Niemeier, Vice Dean and Professor of Behavioural Sciences at New Anglia University, and Dr. Amitav Narula, NHS Consultant Psychiatrist. The Steady Minds: A Results Day Companion tool is available free of charge and offers vital strategies to support young people’s wellbeing.

“Results day isn’t just an academic milestone; it can be a mental health flashpoint,” says Dr. Niemeier. “This guide is about reminding students that their worth isn’t tied to a grade and giving them tools to manage the pressure. It also provides tips for parents and teachers on how to support students through exam results season.”

The free guide includes:

Practical self-care strategies for students (grounding, journaling, managing social media use)

Advice for parents and carers on how to support their child emotionally

Tips for schools on embedding wellbeing into results season

Signposting to mental health services across the UK and US

With rising levels of stress and anxiety among students, the guide encourages a shift in focus from purely academic success to emotional resilience and long-term mental health.

The free tool is available to download now here.

About the authors:

Dr. Brandi Niemeier is an accomplished educator, behavioural scientist, and emergency medical professional whose diverse career bridges public health, medical education, and community engagement. As Vice Dean of Basic Sciences at New Anglia University, Dr Niemeier champions an innovative, student-centred approach to medical education in the Caribbean, emphasising deep learning, emotional support, and holistic student development. At New Anglia University, Dr. Niemeier is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive, nurturing environment where students feel like part of a family. She opposes the often rigid and impersonal culture prevalent in many Caribbean medical schools, advocating for a supportive, student-friendly atmosphere that integrates community service and rich learning experiences. Her leadership ensures that students receive the highest quality education, delivered in ways that help them grasp complex material meaningfully while addressing their well-being and sense of belonging.