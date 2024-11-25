University of Salford hosts sustainability showcase 

The University of Salford is hosting a Sustainability Showcase on Wednesday 4 December 2024 to demonstrate how its research, industry projects and facilities are supporting businesses and communities to become more sustainable. Free to attend, the event is open to anyone who wants to find out more about sustainability research and how to collaborate with the University to achieve sustainability goals.

Taking place in the New Adelphi Building on the University’s Peel Park Campus, the Sustainability Showcase will feature an international line-up of experts from across different areas of the University who will demonstrate how their sustainability projects have had real impact for the partners involved. Discussions will span a variety of topics, including sustainable infrastructure, automation and artificial intelligence, as well as sustainable risk prevention and sustainable materials.

There will also be the opportunity for attendees to tour some of the University’s cutting-edge facilities, such as Energy House, the Centre for Sustainable Innovation, the acoustics chambers and the North of England Robotics and Innovation Centre (NERIC).

Professor Mike Wood, Associate Dean Research and Innovation for the School of Science, Engineering and Environment at the University of Salford, said:

“Universities play a critical role in tackling the most pressing challenges in society, and the Sustainability Showcase at the University of Salford aims to highlight how our research and innovation are making a real difference in the world around us. This event is a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand how our collaborative projects and cutting-edge facilities are helping businesses and communities to create a more sustainable future.”

Whilst the event is aimed primarily at businesses from all sectors, non-profits and experts working in the sustainability space, it is open to anybody with an interest in sustainability research.

Richard Magennis, Business Engagement Manager at the University of Salford, said:

“We’re excited to welcome businesses, non-profits and sustainability enthusiasts to the Sustainability Showcase. The event is a great chance to explore how our academic expertise can support organisations on a journey toward achieving their sustainability goals. Whether through our cutting-edge research or state-of-the-art facilities, we’re here to help drive meaningful change together.”