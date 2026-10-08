Why crocs are resistant to cancer: public lecture to explore how some of world’s most fearsome creatures could save human lives  

A world-leading professor will discuss how some of nature’s toughest survivors could hold the key to improving human health and performance during a public lecture in Derby.

Biomedical scientist Professor Naveed Khan will deliver his inaugural lecture at the University of Derby on October 14, from 5.30pm, inviting students, staff and members of the community to discover how certain species, such as crocodiles and cockroaches, could provide new insights into human health.

Titled ‘War on Terror Cells: Exploring how species such as crocodiles and cockroaches could help improve human health and performance’, the lecture will explore Professor Khan’s research into species which are able to survive in polluted and extreme environments.

The lecture – which is also available to watch online – will highlight how microbes and natural molecules found in these remarkable animals could inspire the development of new antibiotics, cancer treatments and other therapies. It will also explore how lessons from the natural world could help humans adapt to extreme environments, including the challenges of future space travel.

Professor Khan said:

“Bacterial infections cause of millions of deaths around the world every year. Scientists are turning their attention to species that thrive in some of the most challenging environments on Earth to see what we can learn from them.

“New superbugs are emerging at an alarming rate, making research into human health more important than ever. There is potential to learn from the natural world and explore new approaches to some of the major health challenges we face.

“This lecture is an opportunity to bring people together, encourage informed discussion and create space for conversation.”

Before joining Derby, Professor Khan held academic research positions across the UK, USA, Pakistan, Malaysia, the UAE and Turkey.

He has also contributed to sessions at the United Nations General Assembly and is listed among the world’s top 2% of scientists.

Professor Khan’s innovative research is being carried out at the University of Derby using state-of-the-art facilities, including the OMICS laboratory and insectary, and the Bioscience SuperLab.

The University of Derby is an ambitious, industry-connected, civic university based in the heart of England, recognised for excellent teaching, applied research and strong outcomes for students.

Derby is the Uni Compare UK University of the Year for 2027, ranked first for employability, second for accommodation and second for course quality. 97% of students who submitted reviews for Derby said they would recommend the University to a friend.

The institution was awarded Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023, highlighting high-quality student experience and outcomes.