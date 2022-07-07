A Woman In Football

Related Articles
Football in the Community
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Podcast
Barking & Dagenham College’s Daggers Football Academy are one game away from winning league
Barking & Dagenham College’s Daggers Football Academy 2nd team are now one game away from winning the league. The team has played 11 games so…
Football team clinches regional @ECFA12 title
The male football team at Tameside College are elated after taking the title in the north west English College’s Football Association (ECFA) league. The team,…
SPORTING SUCCESS FOR STELLAR COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM
Football players from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have been celebrating after their team was crowned as champions of the AoC Sport West…
The Youth Development League
Developing passion for football, alongside a fulltime 16-19 education programme, sponsored by SCL Education Group. The Youth Development League was founded by our Chairman, Steve…
Loughborough College appoints Anne-Marie Francis to VP role
Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) has appointed Anne-Marie Francis as its new Vice Principal of Quality and Curriculum. Anne-Marie, currently Vice Principal at Southport College, is an…
Responses