Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

A Woman In Football

Canny Conversations July 7, 2022
0 Comments
Anne-Marie Eden is one of a small but growing band of female chief executives in football. She is CEO at Solihull Moors, who at the time of the recording were playing in the National League – one step below the English football league. They discuss the business of football and shares lessons from their professional experiences.


In this conversation Anne-Marie and Saf discuss the challenges of running businesses in a high profile environment.


They share thoughts about the importance of leadership and the challenges of managing people where, very often, there is no shortage of ego.


This leads to a conversation about building strong teams and how this is a balance in which the best individuals may not necessarily be the best for the team.


At the time that the recording was made the Solihull Moors were pressing for promotion from the National League into the English Football League. This is a big step and hugely exciting but Saf and Lynne share their thoughts about the challenges and opportunities of scaling up a business.


Saf talks about his involvement with football as one of the leadership team in a ‘grass roots’ academy that gets young people into the game.


Anne-Marie explains how she got involved in football through her work with a sponsor of ‘the Moors’ and talks about her previous work in recruitment and how this helps in her current role.


She admits that she was not a ‘fan’ of Solihull Moors before getting the job but Anne-Marie and Saf agree that this may not always be important as a ‘fan’ might be too likely to make decisions driven by emotion rather than business.


They talk about how bringing people into a business from a different sector can help bring a broader perspective and stop a tendency to do things in a certain way because they have always been done that way.
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Podcast
Published in: Podcast
Canny Conversations
The FE podcast is produced specifically for those who live and breathe Further Education: Adult Skills, Work Based Learning & Welfare to Work Safaraz launched FE Podcast after the success and demand of his entrepreneurial production Canny Conversations. Safaraz has been in the sector for over 21 years now and the FE Podcast is where he discusses the latest from the further education sector and where a range of guests are invited to hear their views and suggestions to make some sense on what is going on in the world FE and skills.

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this