‘Have a go’ at South Eastern Regional College’s NI Apprenticeship Week

Details
NIAW SERC - South Eastern Regional College invite young people and employers to check out what’s on offer at the College including ‘have a go’ sessions during the Department for the Economy’s inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week 2020 (NIAW2020) designed to showcase and celebrate apprenticeship programmes from 3 – 7 February 2020. (l – r) SERC’s William Greer, Chief Training and Contracts Officer, Hannah Dunwoody, Higher Level Apprentice, Mechatronics with Lowden Guitars, Ross Green, Level 2 Heavy Plant Apprentice with Heyn Forklift Solutions and Victoria Boyd, SERCs Training Programme Manager

The Department for the Economy’s inaugural NI Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NIAW2020, designed to showcase and celebrate apprenticeship programmes, is set to run 3 – 7 February 2020 and South Eastern Regional College are on board with a week of activities geared for potential apprentices and employers.

William Greer, Chief Training and Contracts Officer at SERC’s Training Organisation said,

“This is a great opportunity to join us during NIAW2020 to find out more about the range of apprenticeships on offer. Throughout the Week, we will be hosting Have a Go sessions where young people can visit their local SERC Campus and get hands-on with a range of apprenticeship disciplines as well as finding out more about what’s on offer. The Have a Go Sessions will take place from 4.00pm – 7.00pm at Lisburn Campus (3 February) Bangor Campus (4 February), Newtownards Campus (5 February) and Downpatrick Campus (6 February).

He added, “SERC has 899 apprentices at Level 2 and Level 3 on the Apprenticeship NI Scheme who are involved in over 24 different professional/technical areas. In addition, we have 233 Higher Level Apprentices, so we are delighted to take part in the first NI Apprenticeship Week to demonstrate how apprenticeships work for individuals, businesses, communities and the wider economy through the College. 

He continued, “Apprenticeships cannot exist without employers so if your organisation is considering hiring an apprentice, we are keen to meet with you at one of our Employers Breakfasts, 8.30am-10.00am, during NI Apprenticeship Week 2020. Local businesses are invited to join us for breakfast at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn or Newtownards to hear from our dedicated Apprenticeships Team to find out how apprenticeships benefit employers and learn how the College can help you to support potential apprentices to get ahead in their chosen career.   Places are free but you do need to book by visiting https://www.serc.ac.uk/NIAW and selecting your venue of choice.”

