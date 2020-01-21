SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

VISIT FROM TAJIK STATE UNIVERSITY OF LAW, BUSINESS AND POLITICS (TSULBP)

SERC International team was delighted to welcome Mr Mumin Sharifzoda, Rector of Tajik State University of Law, Business and Politics and Mr Abdurahim Juraev, Adviser on International Projects Development on their first visit to Northern Ireland.

SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project focusing on sharing innovative best practices that will have a positive effect on both organisations, their students and staff.

This Erasmus+ project will focus on TSULBP sharing their International Relations expertise with SERC to help them to broaden their International Development strategy. In return, SERC will share their expertise in the areas of work-based learning, staff continuous professional development and the use of technology to drive student engagement and improve outcomes. This project will culminate in the development of a Collaborative Model to support future student mobility, research and best practice sharing.

Ken Webb, Principal/Chief Executive of SERC said, “It was a real pleasure to welcome Mr Sharifzoda and Mr Juraev to SERC. This initial meeting has led to a real understanding of each other’s organisations, cultures and education strategy. I am looking forward to developing a long-term relationship that benefits both SERC and TSULBP.”

Meanwhile, on his return to Tajikistan, Mr Sharifzoda expressed his thanks to the SERC team for hosting what he considered to be a very important step in the development of his university’s partnership with SERC. Mr Sharifzoda commented, “We are really impressed with SERC’s business engagement strategy and how the College embeds enterprise and entrepreneurship into the curriculum, creating a culture of innovation and creativity which improves student employability skills, helping to equip them to succeed in the 21st Century.”

SERC was the first College in the United Kingdom to become involved in Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility projects. This is the third such project which will extend SERC’s international collaborative activity to include 3 countries in the Central Asia region. Claire Henderson, Head of International at SERC stated, “Our international partners give us a different perspective on education structures outside Europe, wider cultural awareness, helping the College to develop an international strategic approach that reflects global issues. We look forward to sharing our expertise with TSULBP whilst learning about their approach to international relations and reflecting on how SERC could encompass their expertise in the College’s international development model.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Todayâ€™s labour market statistics raise big questions over the govern Sector News Ofsted's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman discusses the quality of educ Sector News Today our blog looks at new recommendations we are setting out on tea