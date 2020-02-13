12 Gower College Swansea students heading to Oxbridge

Twelve A Level students from Gower College Swansea have been offered places to study at Oxford or Cambridge University in 2020.
These students are all following the Oxbridge Programme at the Gorseinon Campus, which aims to provide the best possible preparation for students aiming to progress to Oxford, Cambridge and other Russell Group universities.
The College’s Oxbridge Programme incorporates weekly tutorials, visits to both Oxford and Cambridge universities, preparation interviews with Oxbridge alumni and local academic professionals, an aptitude test and assessment preparation for relevant subjects.
Gower College Swansea is – at the invitation of the University of Cambridge – the only FE College or state school in Wales to run a HE+ programme. Working alongside the Welsh Government’s Seren Programme, HE+ aims to develop academic skills and inspire students to aim as high as possible when making their university choices.
In addition, in 2019 the College was delighted to strengthen links with Oxford University with the introduction of Step Up workshops delivered in partnership with New College, Oxford. These workshops were designed to ensure that students of high academic potential recognise Oxford as a realistic and achievable option when applying for university.
“We are really delighted with the success of these students,” says Oxbridge Lead tutor Felicity Padley. “To have 12 offers on the table in one academic year is the best performance we’ve seen since Gower College Swansea was formed in 2010.”
“It’s wonderful to see an increasing number of students from Swansea benefitting from the opportunities of HE+ and the Seren Academy Network,” says HE+ and Seren Coordinator, Fiona Beresford. “These programmes support students in accessing the advice, guidance and knowledge needed to make highly competitive - and ultimately successful - applications. We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students.”
“Last year, over 200 students from the College received offers from Russell Group universities, and the percentage of these applications that resulted in offers was more than 10% above the UK average,” adds Principal Mark Jones.
|
Name:
|
Previous school:
|
Offered place at:
|
To study:
|
Rosa Barrett
|
Ysgol Friars, Bangor
|
Murray Edwards College, Cambridge
|
Mathematics
|
Caitlin Cavallucci
|
Penyrheol
|
Homerton College, Cambridge
|
Education and Psychology of Learning
|
Megan Edwards
|
Bishopston
|
Churchill College, Cambridge
|
Natural Sciences (Physical)
|
Georgia Fearn
|
Queen Elizabeth High Carmarthen
|
Churchill College, Cambridge
|
English
|
Mia Lamb-Richards
|
Bishopston
|
St Hilda’s College, Oxford
|
Chemistry
|
Rhidian Lerwell
|
Penyrheol / Hartpury College
|
Corpus Christi College, Oxford
|
Philosophy, Politics and Economics
|
Jason Liu
|
Ysgol Dyffryn Aman and Olchfa
|
Churchill College, Cambridge
|
Psychology and Behavioural Sciences
|
Lisa Lucini
|
Olchfa
|
Christ’s College, Cambridge
|
Medicine
|
Morgan Richards
|
Bishopston
|
Pembroke College, Oxford
|
Biochemistry
|
Hannah Short
|
St John Lloyd, Llanelli
|
Newnham College, Cambridge
|
Medicine
|
Harrison Thomas
|
Cwmtawe
|
Churchill College, Cambridge
|
Geography
|
Ioan Webber
|
Olchfa
|
Trinity Hall, Cambridge
|
Engineering